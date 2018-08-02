(Wikimedia Commons)

Williams Lake man, 20, pilot in fatal plane crash on B.C. lake: RCMP

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

Emergency crews are continuing their search for a third plane passenger who remains missing after a float plane crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge.

The float plane crashed sometime around 1 p.m. Wednesday, RCMP said, in a lake situated between Lillooet and Pemberton.

READ MORE: 1 person dead, another missing after plane crash in B.C. lake

According to witness reports substantiated by the RCMP, the plane plunged into the lake shortly after takeoff. At this time, investigators say it’s too early to speculate on the cause of the crash.

Police have confirmed it was a 20-year-old man from Prince George who died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The pilot, also 20 years old, from Williams Lake, was airlifted to a hospital in Kamloops with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was able to make it out of the wreckage on his own but was pulled from the water by nearby witnesses.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team remains at the lake, which has been closed to the public, as members search for the third man who is believed to be submerged in the capsized plane.

The Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday it would be sending two investigators to the scene.

