Williams Lake city council has directed Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex staff to deliver choices through its summer camp programs. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city council has directed Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex staff to deliver choices through its summer camp programs. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake looking to expand summer day camp options

City council wants both licensed and unlicensed programs offered in 2021

Both licensed and unlicensed summer camp programs will be offered by the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex (CMRC) in 2021.

Last fall the director of community services Ian James removed the existing childcare license for the Boitanio Day Camp, saying it limited the number of possible participants to 54.

The move raised concerns in the community because parents can only apply for the BC Affordable Child Care Subsidy when a program is licensed.

During a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Jan. 19, James said with an unlicensed recreation day camp program the CMRC could offer more spaces and look at expanding its existing Affordable Recreation Card (ARC) subsidy program to include recreation day camps.

When Coun. Jason Ryll asked what the difference was between licensed and unlicensed, James responded that recreation facilities still have to adhere to the standards of licensed programs such as having first aid and RCMP background checks.

Read more: Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex pauses all indoor group fitness due to COVID-19 restrictions

After a lengthy discussion, council directed CRMC staff to prepare a report on providing licensed and unlicensed programs as well as a municipal subsidy program.

Kaitlyn Atkinson, manager of recreation and leisure services, prepared a second report that council received at its regular meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 26.

A projected budget to run both programs showed a licensed day camp with a revenue of $70,564 and expenses of $52,083 for a net of $18,481, and an unlicensed day camp program with a projected budget revenue of $23,000 and expenses $19,283, with a net of $3,716.

Atkinson noted if the ARC subsidy is added to the unlicensed program, a minor decrease in revenue would be expected.

Council approved the development of concurrent licensed and unlicensed summer camp programs.

Statistics listed in the report from James noted during the Boitanio summer day camp that ran for 12 weeks, starting June 29 and ending the week of Sept 9, 2020, 85 children attended at least one day of summer camp and 14 of those received BC Affordable Child Care Subsidy.

Read more: Williams Lake recreation complex boasts new ice sports mural


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grief persists for spouses of first responders, soldiers killed in line of duty
Next story
Canada’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccination program won’t get better this week

Just Posted

Williams Lake city council has directed Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex staff to deliver choices through its summer camp programs. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake looking to expand summer day camp options

City council wants both licensed and unlicensed programs offered in 2021

Forestry Ink columnist Jim Hilton. (File photo)
FOREST INK: Important factors for making branch wood chips

Fine chips are more desirable but not so fine that they may compact

Rose Lake's Bruce Jenkins is looking forward to his retirement after a 30-year career as the welding instructor at Thompson Rivers University's Williams Lake Campus. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
SMART 55: Longtime TRU welding instructor Bruce Jenkins reflects on 30-year career

“I think begin a teacher made me a better person,” Jenkins said

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: What does our industry look like coming out the other side of the pandemic?

The most recent plant to open is in Westwold but they are only taking cull cows

Arctic air is forecast to envelop much of B.C. this week, says Environment Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin expected to reach -30C overnight this week, special weather statement in effect

Nighttime temperatures in Vanderhoof will reach -27C Sunday night, Feb. 7 with a windchill of -39C

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

People shop in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. COVID-19 has taken a toll on many Canadians, but for Chinese-Canadians the impacts have been magnified by racism aimed at individuals and businesses, community leaders say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Chinese-Canadians voice worries about racism, job losses one year in to pandemic

Grocery stores and restaurants owned by Chinese-Canadians have been particularly affected by misinformation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks in Halifax on January 11, 2021. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the government plans to distribute more than 70,000 Pfizer-BiotNTech vaccine doses this week, but no Moderna doses amid recent delivery delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccination program won’t get better this week

Health Canada could approve a third vaccine for use this week, this one from AstraZeneca.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with Mike Evans (13) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Gronkowski scored a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Brady’s Bunch: Tampa Bay dominates Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl 55

Seventh NFL title for legendary QB

Snow falls as a person walks along a path at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. bracing for a cold week as Arctic air moves south: Environment Canada

Cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
‘No evidence’ to support viral abduction attempt rumours: Coquitlam RCMP

Social media sources not to be believed, Mounties say

Rory Higgs poses in this undated handout photo. Rory Higgs was involuntarily detained in a psychiatric facility in B.C. multiple times, and says the only province where patients don’t have the right to refuse treatment should change its laws to protect vulnerable people and align with the rest of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Rory Higgs *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Jarring experience’ in B.C. psych wards because of ‘uniquely problematic’ law

B.C. is the only province where the Mental Health Act allows for so-called deemed consent to treatment

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Wayne Simmonds (24) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammate Auston Matthews (34) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, February 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Red-hot Matthews scores 2 as Maple Leafs thump slumping Canucks 5-1

Simmonds also nets a pair for Toronto in easy win over Vancouver

Most Read