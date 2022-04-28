Williams Lake lifts percautionary boil water advisory for its west side residents

The boil water advisory for areas on Williams Lake’s west side has now been rescinded. (File photo)

The precautionary boil water advisory issued last week for Zone 2 residents in Williams Lake was lifted Thursday by the city in conjunction with Interior Health.

Originally issued on Thursday, April 21, 2022 the advisory impacted the entire Westridge and golf course subdivisions, properties on Hodgson Road from Terra Ridge to Dog Creek Road, Deer Park Terrace, the Terra Ridge strata complex and the Pioneer Complex, along with the Lutheran Church on Hodgson Road and residents on Woodland Drive connected to city water.

The city said the advisory was issued out of “an abundance of caution after an upstream water main cracked during replacement work on Hodgson Road required depressurization of the local area” and is “being rescinded after reviewing internal and external potability samples.”

“The City appreciates our residents’ patience during this event,” said Pat Mahood, manager of public works. “We apologize for the delay in lifting this advisory, which was due to shipping samples and laboratory timing.”

The work of replacing 200 metres of water main is almost complete with only the re-connection of one fire hydrant and backfilling still underway. The work is expected to take place the week of May 2, 2022, and shut down of service for the work is expected to be localized to the Hodgson Road area and be completed in less than one day.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the City of Williams Lake’s Municipal Services Department at 250-392-1785 or at 250-392-1784. Residents can also contact an Interior Health Drinking Water Protection Officer at 250-851-7340, option 1, with any concerns.



