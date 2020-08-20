The Cariboo Regional District Library Williams Lake branch. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Library slate to reopen Tuesday, Aug. 25

Additional safety measures include glass barriers at the circulation desk

The pages will turn once again at the Williams Lake Library next week.

The Williams Lake branch of the Cariboo Regional District will reopen its doors to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 25, however, COVID-19 safety precautions mean new rules will be in place to ensure physical distancing and to limit occupancy at the branch.

Additional safety measures include glass barriers at the circulation desk and a 72-hour quarantine for returned items.

Some collections, such as newspapers and archival materials, will not be available at this time, said Chris Keam, CRD manager of communications.

HOW IT WILL WORK:

• A staff member will greet you at the door to explain what is available and to dispense hand sanitizer. Patrons are asked to limit their visit to the amount of time it takes to choose what they want to checkout and to enjoy their selections at home.

READ MORE: CRD library to offer curbside pick up in Williams Lake beginning June 9

• Signage is in place to help navigate new traffic patterns in the library. A limited number of patrons will be permitted in the library at a time. If the library is at maximum capacity when you arrive please join the line outside the library.

• If you are concerned about handling library materials once you get home, set them aside for 72 hours before enjoying them.

• A limited number of public computers will be available for pre-booking and drop-in.

• The Curbside Holds Pickup service (with amended hours) and all digital services continue to be available. We encourage customers uncomfortable with visiting the library to take advantage of these continued services.

• Anyone who is sick or self-isolating is asked to refrain from visiting the library. Because of our focus on physical distancing and hand hygiene, masks are not required; however, visitors wearing masks are certainly welcome.

• The 100 Mile House and Quesnel branches are expected to open with similar restrictions in September. Work is underway to allow rural locations to open later in the fall.

The Williams Lake Library will be open for in-persons visits from Tuesday to Friday with seniors only from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by everyone welcome between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Children must be accompanied by an adult who stays with them for the entire visit.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system
Next story
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Just Posted

Cariboo Regional District director wants review of policing strength in rural communities

Area D director Steve Forseth said several CRD electoral areas are besieged by crime issues

Williams Lake Library slate to reopen Tuesday, Aug. 25

Additional safety measures include glass barriers at the circulation desk

Williams Lake RCMP nab suspect, recover firearms following break and enter

Williams Lake RCMP recovered multiple firearms believed to be stolen and arrested… Continue reading

Hot demand for real estate in South Cariboo

Property sales have doubled or tripled over last summer

Williams Lake First Nation to welcome two new councillors

An election was held recently at the community south of Williams Lake

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Interior Health has zero new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 20

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

Most Read