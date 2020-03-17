The Williams Lake Library will is cancelling all programs, but plans to keep open as long as possible. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Library cancels programs while staying open

Cariboo Regional District hopes circulation can stay open as long as possible

Williams Lake Library will remain open but all programming will be cancelled until further notice due to COVID-19.

John MacLean, chief administrative officer for the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) said Monday, the library will stay open as long as possible.

“We are going to shut down all our group activities,” MacLean told the Tribune. “We are going to ramp up our cleaning to make sure the books are still safe. We are going to keep up the circulation as long as we humanly possibly can, but we are monitoring it and the situation seems to be changing by the hour.”

Already in Quesnel, MacLean said, the West Fraser Centre and Quesnel Arts and Recreation Centre will be closing because of the 50 people or more rule.

“We are having conversations with the City right now about how we are going to manage the Cariboo Memorial Complex. The City will take the lead on that one but we will support them 100 per cent.”

Read more: Fitness centre, pool to remain open for now at recreation complex

The arena in 100 Mile House already closed, he added.

Any staff members who have travelled outside of the country are self-quarantined, which is not because they have the virus, but because it is expected by the CRD.

“We are looking at our planning, and doing so for the worst-case scenario which would be if it gets into the community forcing us all to stay home. We are looking at our technology and what we can do if we all have to be quarantined and how much service we can provide,” MacLean added.

Staff are also examining water and sewer services to ensure they are safe, secure and sustainable, and taking extra precautions to make sure they don’t become ill, he said.

“We are kind of busy looking at everything right now.”

Read more: ‘Formal announcement’ on B.C. school openings or closures amid COVID-19 expected Tuesday


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

Just Posted

Williams Lake Library cancels programs while staying open

Cariboo Regional District hopes circulation can stay open as long as possible

Williams Lake ups it sanitization of City facilities

Williams Lake’s maintenance department has upped its sanitation measures because of the… Continue reading

Williams Lake dentist staff among those who attended Vancouver conference

“When they tracked their movements it was determined that we posed zero risk”

Williams Lake Salvation Army food bank ‘dangerously’ low

Community asked to remember people in need at this time

Seniors Activity Centre closed for 30 days in Williams Lake due to COVID-19 concerns

Glenda Winger is hoping the move will keep seniors safe

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

COVID-19: Former Green Party leader self-isolates, works from home, contemplates ukelele lessons

May is working remotely, calls for measure to help protect workers from economic effects of COVID-19

Most Read