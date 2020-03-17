Williams Lake Library cancels programs while staying open

The Williams Lake Library will is cancelling all programs, but plans to keep open as long as possible. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Library will remain open but all programming will be cancelled until further notice due to COVID-19.

John MacLean, chief administrative officer for the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) said Monday, the library will stay open as long as possible.

“We are going to shut down all our group activities,” MacLean told the Tribune. “We are going to ramp up our cleaning to make sure the books are still safe. We are going to keep up the circulation as long as we humanly possibly can, but we are monitoring it and the situation seems to be changing by the hour.”

Already in Quesnel, MacLean said, the West Fraser Centre and Quesnel Arts and Recreation Centre will be closing because of the 50 people or more rule.

“We are having conversations with the City right now about how we are going to manage the Cariboo Memorial Complex. The City will take the lead on that one but we will support them 100 per cent.”

The arena in 100 Mile House already closed, he added.

Any staff members who have travelled outside of the country are self-quarantined, which is not because they have the virus, but because it is expected by the CRD.

“We are looking at our planning, and doing so for the worst-case scenario which would be if it gets into the community forcing us all to stay home. We are looking at our technology and what we can do if we all have to be quarantined and how much service we can provide,” MacLean added.

Staff are also examining water and sewer services to ensure they are safe, secure and sustainable, and taking extra precautions to make sure they don’t become ill, he said.

“We are kind of busy looking at everything right now.”

