Williams Lake legion looks to upgrade lounge, patio, to be COVID compliant

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 president David Brideau salutes the Cenotaph at city hall during a past Remembrance Day services in Williams Lake Monday, Nov. 11. Brideau, who served three years with the Canadian military in Edmonton, was the parade commander during the Legion’s Remembrance Day service. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 in Williams Lake is looking to the community to help keep its doors open.

Being forced to close the branch due to the public health order surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has left the legion in financial stress, said David Brideau, president of the Williams Lake legion.

“Due to our not-for-profit status we are unable to apply for any of the COVID funding that is available to businesses,” he said in a letter addressed to members on behalf of the executive.

“Our branch has always prided itself on being self-sufficient and raising money through our kitchen and bar. We have plans to reopen with takeout and to expand our patio so we can adapt to the current times.”

Those upgrades, however, will require significant financial investment, he added.

“As a result we are reaching out to our membership for financial support,” he said.

“It would really help us keep our doors open … we are wanting to open our lounge and we are in the process of building an extension on our patio.”

Brideau also encouraged any people who owe their membership to pay their current dues as it would assist them in being able to afford to open its lounge for people to be able to sit on the patio to have a meal and beverages.

Any donations from members would also be greatly appreciated, he said.

Donations can be made in person at the branch, or by credit card or e-transfer at rclb139@shaw.ca.

If anyone has questions they are asked to call the branch at 250-392-7311.

“Volunteers are always needed in all our departments,” he noted.

“If you could assist us in any of these departments, please contact us.”

Volunteer positions with openings include in the kitchen, membership, communications/PR and maintenance and lounge.

“We are always looking for people who have experience they would like to share.”



