Williams Lake legion hosting parade, memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II

There will be two minutes of silence at the cenotaph

The flags are at half-mast outside Williams Lake city hall where the Royal Canadian Legion will host a memorial service in honour of Queen Elizabeth 11 on Monday, Sept. 19, the same days as the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

People in Williams Lake will have the opportunity to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, Sept. 19 with a parade and memorial service.

It will take place the same day as the Queen’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 will be doing a parade from behind the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex to the Cenotaph outside city hall and doing a memorial service that will include two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

Legion member Bonnie O’Neill said legions are doing the services nationally.

Midge Smith of Rose Lake has a fond memory of naming a horse in 1962 that was later presented to Queen Elizabeth 11 in 1969.

She was 17 at the time living in Regina and her father, Henry C. Forbes, was a commanding officer with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“Every year foals were named using a letter of the alphabet and one of the Queen’s horses was up to be named. Dad and I chose the name Burmese together as it had to start with B,” Smith told the Tribune.

The name seemed really sophisticated and sounded nice, which is why they chose it.

In an excerpt from the North-West Mounted Police, A Tradition in Scarlet, it notes Burmese was the first of three horses presented to the Queen.

“Her majesty rode Burmese for almost all of her public equestrian duties from 1969 to 1986. Burmese was retired in 1986 and passed away in 1990.”

Burmese was one of the few horses the Queen had buried on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

