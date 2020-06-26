Williams Lake launches survey about Williams Lake First Nation farm-to-gate cannabis facility

The online survey is available on the City’s website

The City of Williams Lake has launched a public survey seeking feedback on Williams Lake First Nation’s Sugar Cane Cannabis project, which WLFN held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, June 22. (Submitted photo)

An online survey from the City of Williams Lake asking for public feedback about the Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) cannabis farm-to-gate cultivation facility being built on reserves lands within City limits was made available Friday, June 26.

In the survey, the City noted the site of the facility is outside of the City’s jurisdiction and the survey replaces the traditional public hearing process required for development applications.

Results will be used to guide the City on future land use management within City limits.

Respondents are being asked to keep answers in the survey civil and respectful.

On Monday, June 22, WLFN held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site on Mackenzie Avenue South where Sugar Cane Cannabis will be built.

Lauren Brothers Construction is building the 7,000 square-foot facility.

The City’s survey will be available for 30 days.

Read more: B.C. Interior First Nation breaks ground on farm-to-gate cannabis cultivation facility



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cannabisWilliams Lake