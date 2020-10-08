Williams Lake issues notices of acceleration, default on paving project

Only 10 per cent of the paving rehabilitation has been completed so far

The City of Williams Lake has issued notices of acceleration and default to a paving company hired for a rehabilitation project as only 10 per cent of the work has been completed to date. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A new paving company hired for a large rehabilitation project in Williams Lake has done only 10 per cent of the work so far.

During Tuesday’s regular council meeting, the City’s manager of planning and development Hasib Nadvi said the company is not in breach of its contract yet, but staff have concerns and have issued notices of acceleration and default just in case.

“Some streets have been milled and they hope to get milling again on Thursday and paving next week,” Nadvi said.

Gary Muraca, the City’s chief administrative officer, said the company has milestone dates within the contract and it has not been meeting some of those milestone dates.

“We don’t want to see them paving in a snow storm,” Muraca said, noting the threshold for paving is 10C.

Nadvi confirmed roads that have been milled will be completed.

Coun. Marnie Brenner said the City will need to be upfront with the community.

She lives on Moon Avenue, one of the streets slated to be paved, and said she is getting flack from her neighbours.

In May the City awarded the contract to Key-West Asphalt as its bid was almost $200,000 less than the other tender received.

During the city council meeting in May 2020, Coun. Jason Ryll, chair of the public works committee, said the City realized it was taking a bit of risk in the sense of Key-West Asphalt being a new contractor to the City of Williams Lake.

“I think the cost savings outweigh the potential risks and these street paving projects are going to be specifically monitored to make sure they are up to snuff,” Ryll said at the time. “If this contractor is good enough hopefully they’ll be able to stick around and bid on future projects.”

At the meeting Tuesday, Oct. 6, Coun. Scott Nelson said it was an “inherent risk,” and council understood it was a significant value savings of 30 per cent.

“We may have to start a little earlier and push them to work a little later at night to get it done,” Nelson said.

The Tribune has reached out to Keywest-Asphalt Ltd. for comment, however, did not hear back by press time.