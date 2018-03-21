A request from the organizers of the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo that the City of Williams Lake’s help bring in and remove dirt at the Cariboo Memorial Complex for the popular event was unanimously approved by council Tuesday. Tribune file photo

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo request for assistance with dirt importation approved

For more than 10 years the City has been assisting the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo by transporting dirt in and out of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Organizers of the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo hope learned Tuesday the City will step up to the plate once again and help bring in and remove dirt for the event which will be held April 20 to 22 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

City council approved the rodeo’s request at its regular meeting Tuesday, which had been recommended for approval by director of municipal services Gary Muraca

In a letter from WLIRA president Kelly Wall, dated March 10, 2018, Wall said the work helps the organization enormously and greatly helps to cut some of the high costs of putting on an indoor rodeo.

“It is our desire to continue for many more years to produce this major event for our community that sees 5,000-plus people attending, competing, volunteering, etc. during this spring week,” she noted.

Wall requested the dirt be brought in on Tuesday, April 17 at 10 a.m., which Muraca said is a change from last year.

City staff will be working during the day and City labour will be used to operate the equipment, whereas last year it was done on a volunteer basis by staff.

Muraca estimated the cost with labour, equipment and fuel use, will be $3,000, to put the dirt in and help remove it on Monday April 23.

Muraca said the work will require five trucks and one loader.

