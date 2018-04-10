Williams Lake Indian Band celebrates specific claims victory

The Elizabeth Grouse gymnasium was the scene of a huge celebration

The community of Sugar Cane came together Friday for a celebration 150 years in the making.

Hundreds of community members and guests gathered in the Elizabeth Grouse gymnasium because of the Williams Lake Indian Band’s recent specific claims win.

On Feb. 2, 2018, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled the WLIB was wrongfully displaced from its village lands in the 1860s and settlers were permitted to take up the lands.

The land in the claim encompasses the foot of Williams Lake, including downtown Williams Lake, where the band lived, had homes and a church and where Chief William is buried.

In 1879, Chief William wrote a letter to the editor of the British Daily Colonist newspaper in Victoria, B.C., pleading that the land question be settled for First Nations.

“The land on which my people lived for 500 years was taken away by a white man; he has piles of wheat and herds of cattle,” William stated. “We have nothing — not an acre. Another white man has enclosed the graves in which the ashes of our fathers rest and we may live to see their bones turned over by the plow.”

The claim will not give land back to the band, but it will be compensated financially.

Wearing a festive blouse, with traditional embroidery on the yoke, Chief Ann Louie stood in front of the stage where guests and community members took turns congratulating her.

On the stage were portraits of the band’s historical movers and shakers arranged in a row and in front there were gifts of drums, tobacco and blankets, for presentation to the band’s lawyers who helped the band gain its victory.

“I’m very excited,” Louie said. “This is definitely a high moment, especially because I am a direct descendent of Chief William.”

Band Coun. Chris Wycotte worked on the band’s land claim since 1994 and said recently he and Louie realized they both had jet black hair when they started on the case.

“We got into this researching the archives and discovered a document that said the land we had in Williams Lake was stolen from us by settlers in those days. Pre-emption of the land was done illegally,” Wycotte said, noting he then brought the information back to the band council and told them he thought the band had a case and should seek legal advice.

“The rest is history,” Wycotte said.

Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua commended the community for achieving recognition for being misplaced from its traditional lands.

“We stand together and all have the same goal at the end of the day,” Lulua said. “We are here to show our support and congratulate you.”

Echoing Lulua, Xeni Gwet’in Coun. Loretta Williams said it takes a whole community to work on land claims.

“Give all of yourselves a hand for this big win,” Williams said.

Williams Lake Indian Band elder and cultural teacher Jean William dances during her community’s specific claim celebration held Friday at Sugar Cane.

Williams Lake Indian Band councillor Chris Wycotte receives acknowledgement from MC Joanne Moise for his dedicated research on the band’s specific land claim.