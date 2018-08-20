Williams Lake hopes to expand its sanitary dump for recreational vehicles at the Stampede Grounds from two to three bays. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake hopes to expand the Stampede Grounds sanitary dump

Sometimes the lineups are half an hour to 45 minutes on weekends

Williams Lake hopes to expand its sanitary dump facility at the Stampede Grounds from two to three dump stations.

At its regular meeting on Aug. 14, city council received a report proposing the expansion from chief administrative officer Milo MacDonald, that noted the Stampede Association at its annual general meeting mentioned there is a lack of capacity at the site.

“Currently on Sunday afternoons during the camping season there is a lineup to use the facilities which requires most users to wait half an hour and 45 minutes to dump sewage from their recreational vehicles,” MacDonald stated.

Council voted unanimously to consider the expansion during its 2019 budget deliberations.

During the council meeting, Coun. Scott Nelson said it is something that many people have talked about.

“It’s an extraordinarily good service that we provide down there,” Nelson said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to expand.”

MacDonald said the current facility has enough room to locate a third station with a dump and rinse capability and the costs to undertake this third station would be approximately $30 000.00.


