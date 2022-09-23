Williams Lake honours Queen Elizabeth II with cenotaph ceremony

People line up to place poppies on a wreath prepared for Queen Elizabeth II Monday, Sept. 19 outside Williams Lake City Hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photos - Williams Lake Tribune) Royal Canadian Legion first vice-president Gord Keener prepares to lay a wreath at the cenotaph during a ceremony hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 in honour of Queen Elizabeth 11, while MC Vivian McNeil looks on. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kalelin Marianne Kirk and her mom Marla Samborski paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Aubrey Jackson, left, and Doug White played the bagpipes during the ceremony. White taught Jackson how to play. RCMP officers Const. Torcia, left, Alexander (Sandy) Currie, Sgt. At Arms, and Const. Sampert stand at the cenotaph during the ceremony. Members of the public pause for two minutes of silence. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Members of the public and Legionnaires joined in the ceremony. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) RCMP officers alongside Mayor Walt Cobb pause for two minutes of silence. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The sun was shining brightly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A special wreath was created locally at Flo’s Florist to lay at the cenotaph. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) There was lineup fo people placing poppies on a wreath prepared for Queen Elizabeth 11. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) There was lineup fo people placing poppies on a wreath prepared for Queen Elizabeth 11. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Doug White, 92, plays the bagpipes during the ceremony, something he also did at the Queen Elizabeth II’s father King George’s funeral in February 1952. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Aubrey Jackson, left, and Doug White played the bagpipes during the ceremony. White taught Jackson how to play. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Legion member Marlene Combs was handing out poppies for people to place at the cenotaph on the wreath for Queen Elizabeth II. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kalelin Marianne Kirk and her mom Marla Samborski paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A parade organized by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 makes its way to city hall where a service was held to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age 96. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) RCMP dressed in red serge march to the cenotaph at Williams Lake City Hall Monday, Sept. 19 just before 11 a.m. to honour the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II on the day of the her funeral. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Royal Canadian Legion first vice-president Gord Keener prepares to lay a wreath at the cenotaph Monday, Sept. 19 during a ceremony in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, while MC Vivian McNeil looks on. See story Page 9. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Queen Elizabeth II was honoured in Williams Lake with a ceremony organized by the Royal Canadian Legion at the cenotaph Monday, Sept. 19.

Legion president Dave Brideau, dressed in his Canadian Ranger uniform, led a parade comprised of the RCMP, Legionnaires and Colour Party that marched from the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex to city hall for a memorial service.

After the national anthem was played over a loud speaker, MC Vivian McNeil asked for two minutes of silence.

Immediately afterwards Doug White and Aubrey Jackson, played the bagpipes, something White did at the Queen’s Father King George VI’s funeral on Feb. 15, 1952 in England.

Legion first vice-president Gord Keener placed a wreath in honour of the queen and after the ceremony members of the public were invited to pay their respects and place a poppy on the wreath.

“As we say farewell to our beloved queen let us send our condolences to King Charles and the Royal Family in their sorrow,” McNeil said.

The ceremony ended with singing God Save The King.

White, who will be 93 on his next birthday, said he was stationed in Germany and all of a sudden he was in London, England with the pipe band.

“It was out of this cotton-pickin’ world,” he said of the experience to play at the king’s funeral. “It was a real good experience.”

Queen Elizabeth II was an amazing woman all her life, White added.

“And she knew where it was at.”

Jackson said it was quite an emotional time.

“Queen Elizabeth has been constant in all of our lives forever and she’s done a noble job in her position as queen,” he said. “She’s been with us through the Cold War, she’s been with us in the ups and downs that the society has faced.”

His grandmother dined with the queen and his mother was born the same year as the queen.

“My mother absolutely loved the queen and in turn I did because my mother did.”

Clutching a framed photograph of the queen, Marla Samborski had tears in her eyes as she approached the cenotaph with her daughter Kalelin Marianne Kirk.

“My father gave me it,” Samborski said of the photo. “He was in the Canadian Armed Forces and was a pilot in World War Two.”

Recalling being a child during the coronation of the Queen Elizabeth, she said there was a ceremony in her school yard. The mother and daughter both met the queen. Kirk was in Brownies as a young girl when the queen visited Peace Arch Park in the early 70s.

“We had to learn how to curtsy properly and our troop and pack went there. It was a really special occasion. Mom was Tawny Owl.”

Legion member Marlene Combs was handing out poppies for the public and echoed Jackson saying the Queen was always there.

“It’s going to be different without her. It was a long time to reign.”



