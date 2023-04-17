Williams Lake homeless camp below city hall taken down

RCMP acting inspector said solution needs to be found for homelessness issue in Williams Lake

A homeless camp in the park below city hall in Williams Lake was dismantled peacefully Monday afternoon April 17, but acting RCMP Insp. Brad McKinnon said the community will need to work together for a solution.

“This is obviously an illegal public encampment on public property,” McKinnon told the Tribune as people who had been camping there were rolling up their sleeping bags, folding up tents and taking things away.

“We are not here to be heavy-handed. We are here to work with these folks to get to the crux of the issue.”

McKinnon said the RCMP will be taking a closer look in partnership with mental health, Interior Health and the city to try and come up with a proper solution.

Some of the cities they will be looking to for examples are Kelowna and Victoria where McKinnon said they have “great” models to address and help people with homelessness.

“The goal here is not to reinvent the wheel,” he said. “The goal is to find the most effective solution to the problems in Williams Lake. That means everyone has got to be a part of this – including these people in the camp.”

It won’t be solved overnight, McKinnon added.

“Everyone comes in with their own set of challenges but at the end of the day, no one chooses to be in this situation. The city has to accept the fact the world’s an expensive place. Homelessness is a city issue. We are here to help the city deal with it and the city of Williams Lake isn’t used to this.”

Jeffery McNabb, who goes by “Skip,” said he started the camp in Herb Gardner Park below city hall a week ago as a visible and peaceful protest to bring awareness to the issue of homelessness.

Before moving to Williams Lake, McNabb was living in 100 Mile House and before that for 10 years in East Vancouver on and off, struggling with his addictions, he said.

Ten to 20 people have been at the staying at the camp, McNabb said.

After everything was cleared away McKinnon said “now the real work begins to strike at the heart of this problem.”

READ MORE: Growing homeless camp set up in downtown Williams Lake park to be dismantled: City

READ MORE: Williams Lake city staff aims to dismantle homeless camp Monday afternoon, April 17



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HomelessWilliams Lake