Williams Lake hires new corporate officer

Ross Coupé grew up in Williams Lake and replaces Cindy Bouchard who retired earlier this year

Williams Lake’s new corporate officer Ross Coupé was born and raised in Williams Lake and worked for a decade in Fort Nelson for local government there. (Kelly Sinoski photo)

Williams Lake has a new corporate officer.

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Ross Coupé had been working for the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality in Fort Nelson for a decade before he decided to apply for the position.

Ross began working for the City on May 11 and replaces Cindy Bouchard who retired earlier this year.

Married with two young sons, his position will focus on working with other corporate services staff and supporting mayor and council with procedural and legislative advice.

Coupé will attend council meetings and as the corporate officer, sits to the mayor’s right side and reads many of the agenda items out loud for voting or information purposes.

In a news statement, the City’s chief administrative officer Milo MacDonald welcomed Coupé saying not only does he bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to his role, but has familiarity with Williams Lake itself because he grew up here.

“It’s a real coup for the City to have someone like Ross on the team,” MacDonald said.

In April the City announced it had also hired a new corporate engagement officer.

