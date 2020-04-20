Williams Lake hires new corporate engagement officer

Kelly Sinoski has been hired as the City of Williams Lake’s new corporate engagement officer. (Photo submitted)

A former Vancouver Sun reporter and intergovernmental relations specialist is the City of Williams Lake’s new corporate engagement officer.

Kelly Sinoski began working in the position on Monday, April 20.

“We are excited to welcome Kelly to the City of Williams Lake; she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position that will ensure we continue to provide consistent and timely communication to all of the City’s citizens, businesses and strategic partners,” said Milo Macdonald, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Williams Lake.

“This position provides immense value to the City through its focus on communication and grants, and we are pleased that we have someone of Kelly’s caliber on our team.”

For the past four years, Sinoski worked for the Metro Vancouver Regional District, prior to that she was with the Vancouver Sun for 10 years.

MacDonald said Sinoski will be responsible for ensuring effective communication for the City, sourcing and securing grant funding, and managing the City’s media platforms. She will also assist the City’s economic development office.

Read more: Williams Lake agencies collaborate to support local businesses impacted by COVID-19



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter