Former track and field Olympian Ian James has been hired as the City of Williams Lake’s new director of community services. He starts on Aug. 12. Patrick Davies photo.

Williams Lake hires former Olympian as director of community services

With a starting date of Aug. 12, Ian James will replace Geoff Paynton who left on July 5

A former Olympian and NCAA All American in track and field has been hired as Williams Lake’s new director of community services.

Ian James starts the job on Aug. 12, replacing Geoff Paynton, whose last day of work at the Cariboo Memorial Complex was July 5.

Read more: Paynton departing for parks and rec job in Abbotsford

James, a former long jumper, was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and represented Canada in two consecutive Summer Olympic in 1988 and 1992.

In announcing the hiring, the City said in a press release James brings with him more than 15 years of senior management experience directing recreation facilities and programs, along with sports and leisure services from a variety of settings, including municipal, private and post-secondary.

James holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation and Parks Administration, a diploma in Recreation Facility Management, and Master Fitness Trainer certification.”

He is “very excited to be a contributing member of the City of Williams Lake’s leadership team working with stakeholders and community groups to enhance, promote and encourage active living and quality of life.”

Mayor Walt Cobb said the City is “extremely” fortunate to be adding someone of James’s caliber to the City’s management team.

“We are looking forward to continued improvements and quality programming at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, and are confident that Ian’s broad range of experience will enhance the delivery of services in response to an ever-increasing demand.”


