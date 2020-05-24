Williams Lake Highway 20 bump to be repaired once load restrictions are lifted

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said once seasonal load restrictions are lifted its contractor will address the bump on Highway 20 in Williams Lake. (Ben Lamb-Yorski photo) The historic slide area is also impacting Dog Creek Road just up from Highway 20 as seen here on Saturday, May 23. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Another angle of the slide action on the west side of Dog Creek Road just up from Highway 20 as seen on Saturday, May 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

It’s back — the bump on Highway 20 in Williams Lake.

For several weeks it has been getting worse and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed there has been some movement of ground in the area resulting in pavement distortion.

“The bump on Highway 20 in Williams Lake is part of an historical slide complex,” a spokesperson for the ministry said.

While the highway is safe to drive on, signage has been placed at the site letting drivers know they need to slow down.

“Once seasonal load restrictions are removed, our maintenance contractor Dawson Road Maintenance will be smoothing and repaving this segment of the road,” the spokesperson confirmed.

Meanwhile, the slide on the west side of Dog Creek Road just up from Highway 20 has also been active again.

The City’s director of municipal services Gary Muraca said Dawson has already removed some debris from the area.

We asked our co-pilot to film as we were driving over the site Friday, May 22.



