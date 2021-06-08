Williams Lake high school students thanked by RCMP for helping stop spread of bush fire

The students were out for a hike when they came across a fire in a wooded area

Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus students Ethan Reid, from left, Brenden Higgins, Ty Oviatt, Kaleb Alphonse, Nathan Kendrick and Landon Brink with RCMP officers Const. Nicoll and Const. Stancec. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP are crediting local secondary students for helping stop the spread of a bush fire on Thursday, June 3.

At about 9:30 a.m. police were notified of a potential forest fire in the woods above the 1400 block of Broadway Avenue South, noted a new release from Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District NCO.

When officers attended they observed billowing smoke, grabbed fire extinguishers and climbed the hillside.

The officers located not only several trees and parts of the ground on fire, but students from a Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus out for a hike helping at the scene.

“The class of astute young people took swift action, realizing the potential issues if the fire spread, and used the water they were carrying for their hike, to try to extinguish the flames before firefighters from the Cariboo Fire Centre arrived,” the news released noted.

“Williams Lake RCMP would like to extend their appreciation to Ethan Reid, Brenden Higginson, Ty Oviatt, Kaleb Alphonse, Nathan Kendrick and Landon Brink and the responding firefighters from the Cariboo Fire Centre.”

