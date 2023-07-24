Williams Lake Glen Arbor moves one step closer to 36-unit addition

The five-story addition to Glen Arbor in Williams Lake will go on the east side of the building. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Plans to build a 36-unit addition to Glen Arbor, an apartment building for seniors in Williams Lake that opened in 2004, are one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Aug. 15, 2023, city council will hold a public hearing at city hall for a zoning amendment application for the Glen Arbor site at 564 Oliver Street.

The amendment request, coming from Mark Sin on behalf of the Cariboo Park Home Society, is to increase the density to a 70-unit complex and to allow off-street parking and loading to a minimum of 42 parking spaces and two accessible spaces.

City council gave the amendent first and second reading during the regular council meeting Tuesday, July 18.

Former mayor Walt Cobb, who chairs the Cariboo Park Home Society in charge of Glen Arbor, said the society started working on getting the addition five years ago.

Originally designed to have 54 units, phase one ended up with 34 because there was not enough funding, Cobb said.

“We knew right away we had to expand because we have notoriously had a waiting list,” he said.

The building provides low-cost housing for seniors ages 55-plus.

Cobb said the addition will be on the east side of the existing building and will be five storeys and have underground parking.

Only 50 per cent of the residents own vehicles, he added.

In the addition there will be matching hallways to connect it to the existing building.

One of the delays to the project was the requirement for the city to do a housing-need survey.

Done in collaboration with the Cariboo Regional District, once it was completed the survey determined ther was a need for 817 new units by 2028.

Funding was then approved through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund for the addition in 2021.

At the time Cobb said it would come in the form of a mortgage and just added onto the existing one for Glen Arbor.

“It was supposed to start last year but it was delayed by red tape,” Cobb said. “This August it will get started but the actual construction won’t begin until next spring and it is expected to take 14 months which will take us to 2025 before people are moving in.”

The dream of long-time teacher Hazel Huckville, who served two terms on the Williams Lake Town Council as a seniors’ counsellor and died in 2006, and Maureen Tickner, who chaired the Cariboo Home Park Society for many years, Cobb said he hopes Tickner will be able to attend the grand opening when the addition is completed.

Cobb has been the chair for a decade and said Glen Arbor has one employee – a manager who works 20 hours a week.

He said he plans to attend the Aug. 15 council meeting in case anyone has questions.

