Williams Lake gets a rainbow crosswalk

Williams Lake Pride supporters Denise Deschene, Charlotte Mortimer, Charlie Konopke (standing) and Pride interm president Chasity-Blu Wright are thrilled with the new rainbow crosswalk in Williams Lake. Angie Mindus photo

It was an emotional day for members of the Williams Lake Pride committee, who were on hand to witness the installation of a rainbow crosswalk at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Borland Street Thursday.

“My friends ask me why is it so important,” said Williams Lake Pride interim president Chasity-Blu Wright. “I say it’s a start. I think this town needs a change, and to be more inclusive. Everything seems to be hidden when you talk about the LGBTQ+ community here.”

Pride supporter Denise Deschene teared up when asked why she backs the project.

“I do this to honour my sister and the struggles she encountered as a lesbian and coming out,” Deschene said.

“We all belong and we need to say that more openly and let people know there is acceptance and honouring of them.”

Although they all hope the crosswalk will not be vandalized, they do know that is a risk, as it has happened in other communities.

Charlie Konopke said the crosswalk is an important symbol of acceptance and he and the others are prepared to repair and maintain the crosswalk as necessary.

