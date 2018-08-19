A group in Williams Lake is gathering donations for evacuees in the Prince George area impacted by fires such as the Shovel Lake Fire. BC Wildfire Service photo

Williams Lake gathering donations for wildfire evacuees in Prince George area

Wanting to pay it forward, the Williams Lake Fire Relief Effort will be at Canadian Tire Sunday to Tuesday accepting donations

A family in Williams Lake hopes people in the area will help pay it forward after the support they received during the 2017 summer wildfires.

Chuck Casselton, his wife Kelly and children Hunter and Charlie as the Williams Lake Fire Relief Effort will be collecting donations for wildfire evacuees in the Prince George area.

Donations will be accepted Sunday, Aug. 19 through to Tuesday Aug.21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Williams Lake Canadian Tire Garden Centre.

Read more: Northern residents face more evacuation orders as some smoke clears up

Items sought are non-perishable food items, bottled water, Gatorade, new clothing for kids and adults, new kids toy and diapers, as well as new pet supplies, pet foods, senior citizen necessities, new tooth brushes, and hygiene products.

The group will not be accepting cash or gifts cards and stresses no fresh food can be accepted either.

Earlier this month, donations were gathered locally to send to wildfire victims in the Telegraph Creek area spearheaded by a woman from 100 Mile House and by the Tsilhqot’in Nation.

Read more: Cariboo First Nation affected by 2017 fires send experts, supplies to Tahltan Nation at Telegraph Creek and 100 Mile House resident hopes to bring donations to Telegraph Creek


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial
Next story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Montreal’s Pride parade

Just Posted

Williams Lake gathering donations for wildfire evacuees in Prince George area

Wanting to pay it forward, the Williams Lake Fire Relief Effort will be at Canadian Tire Sunday to Tuesday accepting donations

Williams Lake Powerlifter makes big waves at Kelowna competition

A Williams Lake resident put his technique to the test Aug. 11 at Kelowna Hard Knox Open

Update on wildfires in the Cariboo, Aug. 18

The latest update on wildfires, evacuation alerts and orders in the Cariboo Fire Centre

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Art Walk and Sale 2018 in full swing

Buskers and artists alike have been out in force throughout the first… Continue reading

‘We will not forget:’ Thousands attend funeral fallen Fredericton officers

Hundreds of officials marched in the parade, which included massed band, several police motorcycles

‘Hard on water:’ Smoke not the only long-range effect of wildfires

The project began more than 10 years ago after southern Alberta’s 2003 Lost Creek fire

B.C. VIEWS: Genuine aboriginal rights can be misused and discredited

Camp Cloud one of long line of protests falsely asserting title

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Montreal’s Pride parade

Trudeau will end the day in his home riding of Papineau

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Vancouver Whitecaps give up late goal in 2-2 draw with New York Red Bulls

Four of Vancouver’s next five games are at home

B.C. stays alive in Little League World Series with dramatic walk-off win

Team Canada beats Spain 2-1 in 10 innings

B.C. man designer behind Canucks’ retro jersey

Jeremie White was 20 years old when he told Canucks assistant GM Brian Burke he had a design

Lions give up late TD in 24-23 loss to Argos

B.C. falls to 3-5, fumbling away last-minute chance in Toronto

Most Read