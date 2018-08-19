Williams Lake gathering donations for wildfire evacuees in Prince George area

Wanting to pay it forward, the Williams Lake Fire Relief Effort will be at Canadian Tire Sunday to Tuesday accepting donations

A group in Williams Lake is gathering donations for evacuees in the Prince George area impacted by fires such as the Shovel Lake Fire. BC Wildfire Service photo

A family in Williams Lake hopes people in the area will help pay it forward after the support they received during the 2017 summer wildfires.

Chuck Casselton, his wife Kelly and children Hunter and Charlie as the Williams Lake Fire Relief Effort will be collecting donations for wildfire evacuees in the Prince George area.

Donations will be accepted Sunday, Aug. 19 through to Tuesday Aug.21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Williams Lake Canadian Tire Garden Centre.

Items sought are non-perishable food items, bottled water, Gatorade, new clothing for kids and adults, new kids toy and diapers, as well as new pet supplies, pet foods, senior citizen necessities, new tooth brushes, and hygiene products.

The group will not be accepting cash or gifts cards and stresses no fresh food can be accepted either.

Earlier this month, donations were gathered locally to send to wildfire victims in the Telegraph Creek area spearheaded by a woman from 100 Mile House and by the Tsilhqot’in Nation.

