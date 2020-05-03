Mailboxes on Elder Drive on Fox Mountain were broken into. (Facebook photo)

Williams Lake Fox Mountain mailboxes broken into

The rural boxes are located on Elder Drive

Once again mailboxes in the Williams Lake area have been vandalized.

This time the rural mailboxes that were tampered with are on Elder Drive on Fox Mountain.

A Facebook post from a local resident on Sunday showing a photograph of the tampered mailboxes, noted it is the second time this year.

As it is a Sunday, the Tribune will have to reach out to Canada Post on Monday for a comment.

In January thieves targeted mailboxes at Jacobson Road and Highway 97 and in February Chimney and Felker Lake residents discovered their mailboxes had been hit.

Read more: Thieves hit rural mailboxes near Williams Lake

news@wltribune.com

CrimeWilliams Lake

Most Read