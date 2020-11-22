Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb and Fort St. John Mayor Linda Ackerman penned a letter to Premier John Horgan calling on him to support responsible natural resource development over the next four years of his mandate. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake, Fort St. John mayors send letter to premier to support natural resource development

Nineteen other mayors approved and supported the letter

A letter urging B.C. premier John Horgan to ‘support responsible natural resource development,’ was written by Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb and Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman, with support from other mayors across the province.

Cobb is on the board of Resource Works and said during a discussion at one of the meetings it was suggested the board needed to remind the government that natural resource extraction can be a catalyst in helping with the recovery from the pandemic.

He said he and Ackerman drafted the letter, sent it out to all the communities and 19 mayors from other communities were willing to sign it.

The letter outlines five pillars for the new cabinet, such as moving quickly to enable shovel-ready projects to proceed,

It was sent to the premier on Thursday, Nov. 19.

“All things being considered we need to remember that if we don’t have mining, forestry, gas and oil or even agriculture we don’t have anything,” Cobb said.

An Open Letter to Premier John Horgan – Resource Mayors by WL Tribune on Scribd


John HorganWilliams Lake

