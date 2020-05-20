The Williams Lake Flying Club is planning a flypast Wednesday, May 20 in honour of the late Capt. Jennifer Casey and the CFS Snowbirds. (Canadian Armed Forces photo)

Williams Lake flypast planned in honour of Captain Casey and CFS Snowbirds

The Williams Lake Flying Club will conduct the tribute Wednesday, May 20

Pilots in the Cariboo will take to the skies Wednesday, May 20 to honour the late Capt. Jennifer Casey and the CFS Snowbirds.

Casey was killed in a crash Sunday, May 17 when the plane she was in crashed into a Kamloops neighbourhood.

Both Casey and pilot Capt. Rich MacDougall ejected from the plane. He is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Marty Lauren with the Williams Lake Flying Club said the pilots will meet at the Williams Lake Regional Airport at 6 p.m. and then plan to depart at 6:45 p.m.

“We will have some planes in formation and others will be following in line,” Lauren told the Tribune.

“We will fly up the Williams Lake Creek valley, over City Hall, down the lake and over 150 Mile House and then land at the airport.”

The flypast will be weather permitting, with the alternate day being Thursday, Lauren said.

“We are doing this to honour Captain Casey and the Snowbirds team,” he added.


