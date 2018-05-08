Employment lawyers Erin Brandt (left) and Paula Krawus of Reach Legal were in Williams Lake Monday to meet with employers and other lawyers in the community. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo Employment lawyers Erin Brandt (left) and Paula Krawus of Reach Legal were in Williams Lake Monday to meet with employers and other lawyers in the community. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake first stop on provincial tour for group of lawyers

Reach Legal is offering its expertise to smaller communities

Two employment lawyers were in Williams Lake Monday to share information with business owners.

Part of Reach Legal, a network of lawyers with expertise in various aspects of the law, Erin Brandt and Paula Krawus said Williams Lake was their first stop on a 10-day tour to various communities.

After making an employer-focused presentation at Community Futures Cariboo Chilcotin Monday afternoon, Krawus and Brandt said they are specifically marketing their expert services to communities that are outside Vancouver, Kelowna and Victoria.

“We are making ourselves available to communities that do not have lawyers that specialize in certain areas of the law,” Krawus said. “In a small community there might be one family lawyer. The wife might go to the lawyer and there’s no other lawyer for the husband.”

Brandt who co-founded the network, said they are also trying to service communities that have a complete absence of lawyers.

“There are some towns across B.C. that just don’t have any lawyers,” Brandt said. “Although I would say Williams Lake is on the higher end of having service lawyers.”

Reach Legal also hopes to assist community lawyers that may not have experience in certain types of law, Brandt said, noting they were meeting with lawyers from Williams Lake on Monday evening.

“We hope to act as a bridge, connecting lawyers to legal professionals who can consult on specific cases and specialized areas of law,” Brandt explained. “The idea is to build a stronger community of legal professionals in these regions, by supporting what is already working.”

On Tuesday they will be in Quesnel, and then plan to tour to Mackenzie, Tumbler Ridge, Dawson Creek, Fort St. John and Chetwynd.

The network launched on April 26, 2018 and plans to offer legal services via video conferencing and other mobile options, as well as see lawyers travel as needed for court appearances.

Previous story
Hawaiian volcanic eruption leaves former Vancouver resident shaken
Next story
Water begins to recede in flood-soaked parts of New Brunswick

Just Posted

Stability concerns prompt closure of some parts of Williams Lake River Valley

High water level undercuts creek banks, hikers asked to respect signage

Williams Lake first stop on provincial tour for group of lawyers

Reach Legal is offering its expertise to smaller communities

Three suspects remain in custody after stolen truck was apprehended Friday

RCMP are asking if anyone has video footage of the arrest of the three suspects

RCMP asking assistance locating man wanted on warrants

It is believed Wade Lisk is living in the Williams Lake or Quesnel area

North District RCMP to present long service awards Tuesday in Prince George

Staff Sgt. Troy Durand to receive 25-year-service award

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions in lost revenue: Fraser Institute

A new report by the think-tank group suggests that Canada could miss out on $15.8 billion this year

Dawson City murder victim identified as man from B.C.

Kevin McGowan, 41, was killed in Dawson City April 30. His death was previous classified as suspicious

Province charges Alberta zoo after ice-cream-eating bear video

Alberta laid two charges under its Wildlife Act against a central Alberta zoo after a bear was taken through a drive-thru for ice cream.

Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrated the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition

‘Half a world away:’ Quilt for Humboldt Broncos crash victims coming from Qatar

It’s 11,097 kilometres from Doha to Humboldt, Saskatchewan but the fatal crash hit close to home for Dale Gilbert and her husband Scott.

Hawaiian volcanic eruption leaves former Vancouver resident shaken

Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than two dozen homes since it began spewing lava hundreds of feet into the air last week

Despite risks, volcano offers affordable piece of paradise

Two new cracks in the ground emitting lava and gas have opened up in a Hawaii community where multiple structures have burned down.

Water begins to recede in flood-soaked parts of New Brunswick

Emergency officials say floodwaters appear to have crested in parts of New Brunswick and are finally beginning to recede in the waterlogged region.

Most Read