Williams Lake First Nation turns to ceremony, one another in search of healing

Williams Lake First Nations Chief Willie Sellars leads the May 28 ceremony. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Mike Retasket, cultural assistant from Bonaparte Indian Band, uses his eagle fan to brush participants in a ceremony honouring victims of Canada’s residential schools held Friday,May 28, at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus field and organized by Williams Lake First Nation. (Rebecca Dyok photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Rebecca Dyok photo - Williams Lake Tribune
Williams Lake First Nation Elder Edith Wycotte gives WLFN Chief Willie Sellars a hug following a ceremony May 28. Rebecca Dyok photo - Williams Lake Tribune
Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson speaks to the crowd May 28 in Williams Lake, calling for the government to support investigations of residential schools across the country, including St. Joseph's Mission. (Rebecca Dyok photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Chief Fred Robbins tells of his experience as an Indigenous person in Canada. (Rebecca Dyok photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cecil Sheena helps lead a ceremony May 28 to honour the 215 Indigenous children found at the former Kamloops residential school in May 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
WLFN cultural coordinator David Archie has been instrumental in leading traditional ceremonies for his community. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Participants of the May 28 ceremony in Williams Lake were brushed off using eagle feathers and sage. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Drumming and singing is an important part of traditional Indigenous ceremonies. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cheryl Chapman and Mike Retasket. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Chief Hank Adams and Orange Shirt Day founder Phyllis Webstad. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation Elder Edith Wycotte says a prayer to start the ceremonies Friday, May 28 to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children confirmed to be in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops residential school.
Cheryl Chapman holds up a picture of her mom, who was photographed before she was taken to residential school. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Former WLFN Chief Anne Louie watches over the ceremony May 28.(Rebecca Dyok photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A sacred fire will burn in the community of Sugar Cane for four days and four nights starting June 2 at 5 p.m. as Indigenous communities such as Williams Lake First Nation, and those across the country, try to come to grips with the finding of the remains of 215 Indigenous children found in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Secwepemc WLFN Chief Willie Sellars said anyone is welcome to come to the fire as needed for drumming, prayers, support and healing. A closed ceremony is also being planned for cultural leaders from across the nations to attend at the site of the St. Joseph’s Mission, a former residential school just six kilometres from WLFN.

The event will be kept small with security, as requested by the Elders, Sellars noted. That ceremony is intended to let the ancestors know that they will be proceeding with an investigation similar to the one in Kamloops at St. Joseph’s Mission.

Sellars himself, who has been in close contact with Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir since the news broke, has expressed feeling heavy-hearted and, at times, angry about the findings at Kamloops.

He, along with cultural leaders such as David Archie, held a ceremony Friday evening (May 28) where leaders spoke of the trauma of residential schools, the need to support one another and the path forward.

“We’ve all felt the impacts of residential schools in our communities whether it’s direct descendants or survivors or those that have passed on, those suffering from inter-generational trauma. We start talking about reconciliation and how that’s going to be achieved, we always say that’s going to be generations from now,” Sellars told those in attendance. “There’s a lot of these unwritten stories that we continue to hear throughout our communities and one of those stories has come to light at KIB (Kamloops Indian Band). It’s going to cause a reawakening of our warrior spirits. It’s going to start us on our healing journey 2.0 so that we can finally achieve reconciliation throughout every single one of our communities.”

Sellars, who is the spokesperson for the WLFN council, confirmed Wednesday (June 2) preparations are underway to identify areas around St. Joseph’s Mission and investigate using the latest technology.

“Right now we don’t know what we have out there,” he said, noting everybody is holding each other up through this difficult time.

“It’s not just one community that’s shouldering the load, it’s all of us who are going to have to do that in order to heal.”

Read More: VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Read More: Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousWilliams Lake

Previous story
Mother still seeking answers a year after Chantel Moore killed by N.B. police

Just Posted

Williams Lake First Nations Chief Willie Sellars leads the May 28 ceremony. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation turns to ceremony, one another in search of healing

A small, private ceremony will be held at St. Joseph’s Mission June 6

Williams Lake city council has given Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary Club permission to have a Rotary-themed mural painted on the side of a building at 871 Mackenzie Avenue South. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Daybreak Rotary commissions mural for Williams Lake building

Local mural artist Dwayne Davis will paint it

Aubrey Jackson of Williams Lake made it as far as the boot camp to participate in History Channel’s Alone series. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake man makes it as far as History Channel’s Alone show bootcamp

Audrey Jackson had hoped to make it on the show

The Lac la Hache transfer station.
CRD seeks input on solid waste plan

Cariboo residents are being asked for input on how solid waste is managed

Tl’etinqox community members gather for a ceremony in memory of the 215 children buried at the former site of the Kamloops Residential School. (Facebook photo)
Tl’etinqox holds 4 ceremonies in memory of 215 children buried at Kamloops Residential School

The final ceremony will take place Thursday, June 3 at 5 p.m.

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mark Ruffalo, left, and director Todd Haynes work on the set of the 2019 film “Dark Waters.” Ruffalo has expressed his support for old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island. (Courtesy Mary Cybulski/Focus Features)
The Hulk urges 7.5 million people to support Vancouver Island logging protest

A-list actor Mark Ruffalo tweets support for old-growth frests to his 7.5 million Twitter followers

Chantel Moore is shown in this undated photo posted on a GoFundMe memorial page, Support for family of Chantel Moore. For Martha Martin a year has done nothing to ease the pain of learning her daughter, Chantel Moore, was shot and killed by a police officer in Edmundston, New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, GoFundMe *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Mother still seeking answers a year after Chantel Moore killed by N.B. police

Vancouver Island indigenous woman shot by police during a wellness check

The Senate chamber on Parliament Hill is seen on Tuesday, May 28, 2013 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canadian citizenship oath could help newcomers learn more about Indigenous people

Canada poised to amend the Citizenship Act to update the oath in line with TRC recommendations

Canada’s unemployment rate was 8.2 per cent in May, little changed from the 8.1 per cent in April , according to Stats Canada. (File photo)
Economy lost 68,000 jobs in May, unemployment rate 8.2%, Statistics Canada says

More people simply got discouraged and gave up looking for work

Founder and operations manager of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, Robin Campbell, shows a rare white raven being nursed back to health. (Michael Briones photo)
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre

Animal care technicians ‘hoping for the best’ for juvenile bird

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
Worker at B.C. hospital claims she was told to take off orange shirt honouring Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

Most Read