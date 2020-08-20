Three Williams Lake First Nation councillors will be sworn in on Monday, Aug. 24. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Williams Lake First Nation to welcome two new councillors

An election was held recently at the community south of Williams Lake

The Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) will be welcoming two new members to council following an election on Aug. 19.

Results for the election in which three council positions were available were declared shortly an hour after the polls had closed by chief electoral officer Lisa Camille and deputy electorate officer Maggie Berns.

Re-elected as councillor was knowledge keeper, elder and former chief Rick Gilbert who, in the 1970s, had served as the nation’s first band administrator.

Read More: B.C. First Nations head to the polls amid pandemic

Chris Wycotte Sr., who chief administrative officer Aaron Mannella described as another experienced knowledge keeper and has served more than 17-years on WLFN council in previous terms, was also elected.

Joining Gilbert and Wycotte Sr. is UNBC student and co-owner of Four Winds Driving School in Williams Lake, Shae Chelsea who garnered the third most popular vote.

“The highest turnout for voters we’ve ever had was in 2018 and we had 221 voters at that time,” Mannella said, noting there was a great mix this year of in-person voting and individuals who took advantage of advance polls.

“Last night we had just under 200 voters of the eligible 400 registered band members.”

The WLFN has a total of five councillors who work closely with Chief Willie Sellars. Still serving their terms on council until August of 2022 are Shawna Philbrick and JoAnne Moise.

With their custom election code requiring Gilbert, Wycotte Sr. and Chelsea to be sworn in within seven days of the election results having been declared, a special ceremony to honour them, along with outgoing councillors Andrew Meshue and Lennard Supernault, will be held Monday, Aug. 24.

Read More: New name for First Nations community near Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

.

First NationsWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results
Next story
Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

Just Posted

Williams Lake First Nation to welcome two new councillors

An election was held recently at the community south of Williams Lake

City asks for patience as construction set to start on Smedley Street and 11th Ave North

Work to begin the week of Aug. 24

Trail maintenance workers discover Indigenous artifacts at Deep Creek

“This could end up being bigger,” says Glen Dixon

Hot real estate market hits Williams Lake

The average home price has gone from $292,000 in 2018 to $347,000 in 2020

B.C. First Nations head to the polls amid pandemic

Elections moving forward in many communities despite coronavirus

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Cold Garden brewed up 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

Cooler weather could help fight 1,400 hectare fire in Okanagan

More than 300 people remain on an evacuation order in Penticton

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

Federal government to join assessment of Teck coal mine expansion in B.C.

Contamination was a main concern of eight interveners who asked Ottawa to assist B.C. in reviewing the expansion

Most Read