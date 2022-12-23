Williams Lake First Nation to begin search for new CAO in New Year

Chief Willie Sellars was joined with chief administrative officer Aaron Mannella in June 2020 when they announced the new name for WLFN. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) will be searching for a new chief administration officer (CAO) in the New Year to replace current CAO Aaron Mannella.

“We were saddened to hear that Aaron has plans to move closer to his family in Prince George,” states Chief Willie Sellars. “We have accomplished a huge amount over the last few years, and WLFN is on an incredible roll right now. We would love to keep our current team intact, but we understand that sometimes our staff need to make decisions that reflect the best interests of their families.”

Mannella assumed the role of CAO in 2019 and has overseen operations during three years of dramatic growth and evolution, noted WLFN in a news release.. Some of the highlights of Mannella’s tenure include the design and construction of WLFN’s newly constructed government building on Quigli Drive, the resolution of the WLFN Village Claim and establishment of the WLFN Community Trust, the execution of the first government-to-government agreement under section 119 of the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act and the resulting establishment of Unity Cannabis and Sugar Cane Cannabis, the first WLFN competitive pow wow, dramatic expansion of WLFN community and market housing, and numerous other major capital projects.

“I feel immense gratitude towards the Williams Lake First Nation’s leadership, staff, and partners,” noted Mannella. “Above all, I want to hold up and applaud this beautiful community who has welcomed me with open arms and showed me special kindness that has enriched me both personally and professionally. As my wife, daughter, and I seek to return to our hometown of Prince George to draw closer to family, I remain energized by WLFN’s strategic priorities and look forward to supporting Chief and Council and WLFN’s government through the transition.”

Further information on the CAO opportunity can be found on WLFN’s website at www.wlfn.ca/cao.

Sellars said Manella will assist with the transition.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake