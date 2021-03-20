The Williams Lake First Nation is proposing a ‘no shooting’ zone for the 2022 hunting season as shown with the orange lined area on this Google Earth image. (WLFN image)

The Williams Lake First Nation is proposing a ‘no shooting’ zone for the 2022 hunting season as shown with the orange lined area on this Google Earth image. (WLFN image)

Williams Lake First Nation proposed ‘no shooting’ zone or 2022 hunting regulations

It will be discussed at Cariboo Regional Wildlife Advisory Council meeting in April

Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) is proposing a no shooting area with archery only on the outskirts of Williams Lake for the 2022 hunting regulations.

The WLFN is part of the Cariboo Region Wildlife Advisory Committee (WAC) and will be bringing the proposal to a meeting in April.

“Williams Lake First Nation is not against hunting, and realize that this activity is important to First Nations and Non-First Nations alike. However, we would like everyone to enjoy the outdoors and be safe,” said John Walker, WLFN stewardship forester in a letter requesting support for the regulation change.

He cited that Williams Lake is well known for its mountain biking and as well as the bikers, hikers enjoy using the trail networks.

“There has also been a lot of fuel management projects occurring in these areas to help keep our community safe from wildfires, with many more treatments planned.”

Read more: Borland Creek Logging wins bid for burnt stand logging, fire mitigation near airport

Sgt. Jeff Tyre with the Conservation Officer Service said the WAC is a multi-stakeholder and multi-Nation committee.

The committee will be discussing multiple proposed regulation changes that, if implemented, would take effect for the 2022 hunting and trapping season.

He said archery-only areas can be implemented where there are significant safety concerns related to rifle hunting, although there are existing ‘blanket’ safety regulations in place throughout B.C. such as no discharge of firearms within 100 metres of a school, church, dwelling, etc. and no discharge or hunting within road allowances or maintained roads.

“Increasing numbers of urban deer in and near Williams Lake is a concern to wildlife managers and will be discussed in relation to the WLFN proposal,” Tyre said.

While the COS has not received many complaints about dangerous use of a firearm in and around Williams Lake, it does receive a significant number of human-deer conflict calls each year, he added.

City council received Walker’s letter during its regular meeting Tuesday, March 9, but referred it to the Cariboo Regional District because the proposed changes would occur outside of the city’s boundaries. Mayor Walt Cobb, however, did say his only concern was how the ‘no shooting’ zone would be policed.

“I know First Nations have different hunting regulations than we do so is it Williams Lake First Nation who have to police it, is it our conservation officers and how does that work when they are from outside the community of Williams Lake First Nation?”

Coun. Craig Smith said he uses the trailforks app which shows the areas where people are biking and hiking through.

“Most hunters are responsible enough to not be hunting in the areas where they are asked not to,” Smith said.

Cobb said the city has the same ‘no shooting’ restrictions already within city boundaries.

Read more: VIDEO: Cow, calf moose hunt must be stopped: Dan and Vivian Simmons


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. man arrested after taking daughter, 2, into zoo elephant habitat

Just Posted

The Williams Lake First Nation is proposing a ‘no shooting’ zone for the 2022 hunting season as shown with the orange lined area on this Google Earth image. (WLFN image)
Williams Lake First Nation proposed ‘no shooting’ zone or 2022 hunting regulations

It will be discussed at Cariboo Regional Wildlife Advisory Council meeting in April

The Cariboo Regional District. (Angie Mindus photo)
CRD to seek public input on solid waste management plan update

The Cariboo Regional District will see public input this spring for its solid waste management plan.

Jenny Howell - Down to Earth
DOWN TO EARTH: Winter program fun at Gavin Lake

At Gavin Lake, we had managed the day fall outdoor program successfully

Williams Lake Courthouse (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Indigenous fishers charged during closure to argue in court

Pre-trial conference scheduled in Williams Lake Provincial Court April, 12

Williams Lake RCMP Const. Nick Brown, left, leads students of the RCMP Youth Academy through a drill on Monday, March 15 at Lake City Secondary School’s Williams Lake Campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RCMP Youth Academy attracts keen cohort from Williams Lake, 100 Mile House

Students learned about the job from RCMP officers for five days

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

A real 3M respirator – the mask in which many Canadian health care workers are using to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada issues advisory over fake N95 masks flooding the market

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fakes from Canadian distributors

People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)
Anti-maskers hold rallies against COVID-19 restrictions across B.C.

Protestors in both Victoria and Vancouver plan to gather from noon to 4 p.m.

BC Ferries vessel Skeena Queen eases into Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island, backdropped by fall colours. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Ferries union ‘deeply disappointed’ workers not included on vaccine priority list

Efforts underway to lobby province to prioritize, vaccinate transportation workers

Singh is renewing his pitch to young voters, pledging that an NDP government would cancel up to $20,000 in tuition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
NDP announces plan to cancel up to $20K in student loan debt per Canadian

If elected leader Jagmeet Singh says he would also freeze federal student loan payments for a time

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Anti-Semitic posters in Kelowna prompts RCMP investigation

Police said the posters were found along Abbott Street and at Kelowna General Hospital

Most Read