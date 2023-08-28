Williams Lake First Nation family still seeking answers 15 years later

Frances Supernault stands touching the billboard along Highway 97 next to Chief Will-Yum Gas Bar asking for information to help solve her brother Gerald Supernault’s murder, which occurred in 2008. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Members of Gerald Supernault’s family gather in front of the billboard asking anyone with information regarding his death to come forward. (Photo submitted)

Frances Supernault still gets choked up talking about her brother Gerald Supernault, whose unsolved murder still haunts the family, 15 years later.

The family gathers every year to remember Gerald and to try and draw attention to their ongoing search for information about his death.

This year, members of the family got together at one of the two billboards posted along Highway 97 asking for people with information to contact RCMP. She said the family is grateful for the support of Tell-tale signs in installing the billboards, and to Williams Lake First Nation in donating the locations for the signs.

Frances said Kukpi7 (Chief) Willie Sellars joined the family for a half hour.

“He and the WLFN council have been a big support for our family’s efforts to keep this in the community’s eye,” she said.

Frances said they called her brother Gerald “Gerr-Bear” and his loss is still felt through the entire extended family.

After he died, Frances would dream of her brother.

“I woke up sobbing because I was so happy to see him,” she said of the younger brother she still misses.

While for a long time it did not feel real he was gone, she now feels she gets visitations from him in spirit, and she laments he is not around to teach her grandchildren traditional skills.

Gerald was the one in the family who would chop wood and catch fish to help members of the family. He taught her children to hunt and fish and how to skin a deer.

There were five siblings including Gerald, who was just fourteen months younger than her. Gerald was the second youngest and was 37 years old when he was killed.

Family believes Gerald was on his way home on Aug. 7 or 8 2008, having been dropped off after catching rides back to Sugar Cane (T’exelc) from Toosey (Tl’esqox), where he also had family.

His body was discovered on Oct. 5, 2008 near a trail on the outskirts of the community.

Frances said the impact on her family has been an entire spectrum of things, with her grandchildren missing out on learning from him.

“He was the best uncle, he always stopped by, it didn’t matter what he was doing, he’d make time to stop by and visit,” she said.

“We do our best to keep moving forward,” she said. The family doesn’t want to get stuck holding on to the hurt and anger, but they will continue to look for answers and call for those with any information to come forward.

If you have information regarding the disappearance of Gerald Supernault, please contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or BC Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

