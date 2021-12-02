JoAnne Moiese has been hired as District Principal of Indigenous Education with the Quesnel School District. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

JoAnne Moiese has been hired as District Principal of Indigenous Education with the Quesnel School District. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Williams Lake First Nation Councillor named Quesnel’s principal of Indigenous education

JoAnne Moiese will begin her new role with the Quesnel School District early next month

Quesnel School District has appointed a new principal of Indigenous education.

Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) councillor JoAnne Moiese will begin the role effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Moiese holds a Bachelor of Education degree and has worked as the lead teacher for WLFN’s Little Chiefs Primary School.

She has also served as teacher and principal at several other First Nation schools across the region, including Ulkatcho, Yunesit’in and Okanagan Indian Band.

According to the Quesnel School District, the district principal of Indigenous education reports directly to the superintendent and provides leadership regarding the success of Indigenous learners and learning.

Around 25 per cent of the district’s student population identify as Indigenous, noted the BC Public School Employers’ Association recruitment initiative Make a Future.

Moiese will replace Patty Kimpton who is retiring from the district.

