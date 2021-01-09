Williams Lake First Nation confirms two positive COVID-19 cases at Sugar Cane

Williams Lake First Nation, previously Williams Lake Indian Band, is on high alert after two confirmed COVID-19 cases within the community of Sugarcane. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) is increasing patrols to ensure public health orders are being followed after two positive COVID-19 cases were identified at Sugar Cane.

“Because of privacy considerations, we cannot reveal details about the identity of the individuals who have tested positive, but we are taking this very, very seriously,” Chief Willie Sellars said in a Facebook video Friday, Jan. 8.

WLFN has activated its emergency operations centre to level one.

Sellars said WLFN would be further communicating directly to Sugar Cane members in the days to come.

He urged members to abide by the orders of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry which includes no visiting outside of one’s immediate household and having no social gatherings or parties of any kind.

“We will ensure there is aggressive enforcement action undertaken against those who refuse to comply with public health orders,” Sellars said.

“COVID-19 is now within our community … the best line of defence is for every person to be accountable and to take responsibility for themselves and their dependents.”

This week Canim Lake Band announced stricter measures to contain their COVID-19 expsoures after nine residents tested positive for the virus.

