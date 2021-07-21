Williams Lake First Nation Chief excited about pre-sales of his newest children’s book

Hockey with Dad will be released on Sept. 10, 2021

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars is pretty stoked about the pre-sales of his newest children’s book - Hockey with Dad - slated to be released in September 2021. (Caitlin Press image)

Chief Willie Sellars’ latest children’s book is garnering substantial pre-sales before it is even released.

“How crazy is that?” Sellars said Tuesday, June 20. “I’m pretty excited.”

Hockey with Dad, illustrated by Kevin Easthope, is set to be released on Sept. 20, 2021 and is available for pre-orders from Caitlin Press.

This second book follows on the heels of the success garnered by his first book, Dipnetting with Dad.

Caitlin Press owner and publisher Vici Johnstone said the pre-orders are impressive.

“It’s exciting that we are getting lots of attention and we’ve gotten some fantastic endorsements including from Carey Price, Reggie Leach, Ted Nolan and Monique Gray-Smith. They have all endorsed the book.”

Johnstone said Caitlin Press has been working with Sellars and Easthope on the new book for about five years and as it gets closer to being published pre-orders are doing exceptionally well.

“We’ve got support from the Indigenous community and local community. It is a really fun book.”

The book will be published by Friesens Corporation in Manitoba.

“With Kevin’s illustrations, he uses so many beautiful colours and very soft pastels, Friesens does a very good job,” Johnstone said. “We’ve printed with them before.”

Sellars did not hesitate to say ‘yes,’ when asked if he plans to write more in the series.

“We will be putting one out every couple of years moving forward, as long as Kevin’s on board,” he said. “I’m not sure what the next one will be – powwow maybe? Maybe rodeo, maybe hunting? I don’t know.”



