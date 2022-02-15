Williams Lake First Nation announces plans for mixed-use building near Scout Island

Williams Lake First Nation announced plans for a new mixed-use building at IR# near Scout Island. (Project rendering submitted) WLFN has announced plans to construct a mixed-use development at IR #6 near Scout Island that will include a restaurant and meeting area on the main floor and concept lofts of the second floor. (Project rendering submitted) WLFN has announced plans to construct a new mixed-use development at IR#6 near Scout Island. (Project rendering submitted)

Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) is further developing its property near Scout Island with the addition of a mixed-use building.

With a project name of “The Osprey Nest,” the building will be constructed at the east end of IR#6 where Unity Cannabis and Sugar Cane Cannabis are located and include a café, a gathering space on the main floor and four separate open concept lofts on the second floor.

WLFN Chief Willie Sellars described the project as a “game changer” for the region.

“It will consist of a stunning 2,000-square foot restaurant space with nearly a thousand square feet of outdoor patio space overlooking the lake and Scout Island,” he noted in a news release, adding WLFN is having discussions with a number of parties regarding the management and operation of the restaurant portion of the building.

The building will have an indoor mezzanine for private meetings and an outdoor rooftop patio.

WLFN anticipates using the concept lofts to provide accommodation to professionals working on major projects in an around Williams Lake, we well as for locum physicians, teachers and others looking into working here.

Sellars noted the building will be totally accessible for people who are mobility challenged.

Architect Michael McNaught of m2 Architecture Inc. of Vancouver, Lauren Brothers Construction and interior designer Rena Johnson make up the project team with the construction anticipated to begin this spring and take one year to complete.

Kirk Dressler, WLFN director of legal and corporate services, said cannabis is presently being grown in the Unity Cannabis facility.

In January WLFN received its Health Canada cultivation license for its seed-to-sale cannabis facility. By March the Sugar Cane Cannabis Discovery Centre will open to the public and by May the first crop should be ready for retail in WLFN’s cannabis shops in Williams Lake, Merritt and Penticton.

