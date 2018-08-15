Williams Lake Fire Dept. structure protection crews assisting in other regions

Crews of five have been deployed a week at a time

Williams Lake Fire Chief Erick Peterson said firefighters from the department have been assisting with structural protection in areas near Burns Lake and Francois Lake. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Firefighters from the Williams Lake Fire Dept. have been assisting with structural protection in the Burns Lake area with the Shovel Lake fire and near Francois Lake.

“They are all over that region trying to assist the fire service,” said Erick Peterson, the city’s fire chief and director of protective services.

“In total we’ve rotated about 10 people through. We deploy five at a time and then after a week we try to send a fresh crew up,” Peterson told the Tribune after Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The crew has taken the department’s structure protection trailer that has equipment in it from Williams Lake with them and they also pulled a trailer with cots, tents and food so they can survive in a fire camp.

Last Friday the city activated its emergency operations centre at a level one, which Peterson said is the lowest level just to monitor the wildfires in the Williams Lake zone.

“One of concern was the Mayfield Lake fire, but it seems they are getting a handle on that fire. But the EOC also allows us to start do some work in advance planning. We might anticipate possibly receiving evacuees from other regions into Williams Lake,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Cariboo Fire Centre said the Mayfield Lake Fire was estimated to be 300 hectares.

There were 60 firefighters, two helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment are on site.

By Tuesday the fire was 100 per cent guarded around the perimeter, but there were still unburned fuels between the guard and the fire; therefore, the fire was considered to be 60 per cent contained.

Crews were working on the northern and eastern flanks to prepare for controlled ignitions.

Read more: Update on wildfires in the Cariboo, Aug. 14

During Tuesday evening’s meeting, city council approved the purchase of a new water tender fire apparatus from Rocky Mountain Phoenix for the price of $386,925.28, including applicable taxes.

“With the purchase of this new one we will have a spare one that we can rent out,” Mayor Walt Cobb said.

Chief administrative officer Milo MacDonald said the new water tender will also make it possible to provide hydrant services to the rural areas the fire department serves.

There is an option to add a port-a-tanker to the new truck for the price of $2,296, which council also approved.

Peterson joined the fire department as the chief on July 3 of this year.

Read more: 2017 wildfires attract new fire chief



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter