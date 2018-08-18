Williams Lake Fire Dept. called to Pinnacle Pellet as precaution

The Williams Lake Fire Dept. is on scene at the Pinnacle Pellet plant in Williams Lake Saturday morning as a precaution, said manager Ron Myhre.
“The guys on shift did not know if it was steam or smoke coming out of the sawdust storage silo,” Myhre told the Tribune.
Crews from the fire department arrived with the ladder truck earlier in the morning and so far haven’t been able to find any evidence of smoke, Myhre said.
“We have them here as a precaution because we want to make damn sure,” he added.