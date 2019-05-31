UPDATE: Firefighters working to extinguish fully involved structure fire in Jacobson Road area

UPDATE 7:40 p.m.:

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department continue to be on the scene of a fully involved structure fire in the area of Jacobson Road.

Fire Chief Erick Peterson said firefighters are expected to be on scene for several hours yet as the WLFD and Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department work together to extinguish the blaze.

ORIGINAL:

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department are responding to a fire in the vicinity of Fox Mountain and Pine Valley.

A plume of dark smoke was visible from Highway 97 just after 4 p.m. Friday, May 31.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Erin Bull confirmed there is a structure fire in the area, however, the WLFD has not requested assistance from the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Williams Lake RCMP are also assisting.

The Tribune has put in a request for information to the WLFD when they are available.

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.