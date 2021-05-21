Williams Lake Fire Department responds to grass fire off Carson Drive Friday afternoon

The Williams Lake Fire Department battles a grass fire off of Carson Avenue in Williams Lake Friday afternoon. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Fire Department members extinguish a grass fire Friday, May 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The remnants of the grass fire. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Fire Department is responding to a grass fire near Carson Drive in Williams Lake Friday afternoon.

The fire is located off of Carson Drive adjacent to the hydro transfer station behind the St. Peter’s Anglican Church.

By around 2:30 p.m., the WLFD was already on scene tending to the blaze and appeared to have it under control shortly after.

About 10 members of the fire department attended in two different crews. The first group approached the fire from above and the second crew from below.

Fire Chief Erick Peterson said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A witness at the scene said two people walked by just before the fire started and that people have been sleeping in the grassed area under the trees.

Williams Lake received some good rainfalls this week and the witness said it was a good thing because the grass was much drier a week ago.



