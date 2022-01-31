Williams Lake Fire Department recruiting paid on-call firefighters

Applicants have until Friday, Feb. 25 to apply

The Williams Lake Fire Department is recruiting new paid on-call firefighters.

Applicants must live within the Williams Lake fire protection district, be 19 years of age or older, motivated and physically fit.

Fire chief Erick Peterson said the department is hoping and excited to get new members.

“Presently we have 33 and I like to have at least 40,” he said.

In 2021, the department responded to 377 calls, up from 330 in 2020, and was deployed as a structural protection unit to the 100 Mile House area during the wildfires, he confirmed.

Additionally, firefighters participated in wildfire urban interface training with other fire departments and conducted controlled burns with the BC Wildfire Service at Boitanio Park and Stampede Park.

“We will be doing controlled burns in the Westridge area this year,” Peterson said.

Interested individuals can drop by the Williams Lake fire hall for an information package, or visit the following link for an online application package www.williamslake.ca/238/Protective-Services.

Applications will be accepted between Jan. 31 and Feb. 25, 2022 at 4 p.m.

For more information contact the Williams Lake Fire Department at 250-392-4321.

“Participation as a paid on-call member of our department is extremely rewarding and provides a tremendous sense of accomplishment,” Peterson said. “Members provide Williams Lake with a valuable service that has far-reaching impacts, and I encourage anybody interested in giving back to their community and being part of an amazing team to consider applying.”

