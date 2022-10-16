Williams Lake Fire Department on track to exceed 400 calls for service per year

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department said goodbye to their older ladder truck (left) which has been replaced by a brand new one. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department took the opportunity to take a picture with their old and new fire truck recently. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Williams Lake Fire Department has a brand new truck. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake)

As the Williams Lake Fire Department awaits the hiring of a new chief, members continue to train.

“We are in our in-between phase because we are waiting for our new chief and the hiring process to conclude,” said Evan Deane, prevention officer.

Former fire chief Randy Isfeld, who retired in 2013, was brought in to be a ‘go-to’ person for the department in the interim.

Gary Muraca, city chief administrative officer, said the city received 15 applicants and has completed the first round of interviews.

“We had lots of qualified people apply and will be doing our second round of interviews next. I am confident within a couple of weeks we will have recruited a new fire chief.”

WLFD Assistant Fire Chief Trevor Schick said the department is “in fantastic shape” with 40 paid on-call members.

“All we’re missing right now is a fire chief.”

He said WLFD is a young department, with close to half of its members with five years or less of service.

All new recruits have finished hazmat training and the department is looking at getting a couple of the newer officers to take emergency scene management so they can be put into a command role.

There are also two recruit classes from 2021 and 2022 working to complete the 1001 training. The fire department will be recruiting again in March and April 2023.

As of Oct. 11, the fire department has responded to 346 call-outs which puts it on pace for 440 calls in 2022, noted Deane.

“That is well above our average,” Deane said. “We have been very busy.”

Members have been enjoying the new $1.2 million ladder truck the city purchased that arrived in June.

“It’s pretty spectacular,” Deane said.

The new truck replaced the one the department had been using for 24 years.

With Halloween approaching the fire department is not sure if there will be a fireworks display.

Cariboo Fire Centre still has bans on category 2 and 3 fires and some cities have been cancelling theirs, Deane said

“We will be at the Remembrance Day ceremony.”

Deane said with the dry weather, he reminded anyone doing leaf burning to regard the fire bans. To prepare for winter, residents are urged to get wood stoves serviced and chimneys checked before they light up for the first time this year.

“I am literally in the lineup to get a furnace filter because I need to change mine which is a good thing to do at the start of the winter.”

He also pointed to block heaters or battery heaters running off extension cords as needing to be checked.

Assistant Fire Chief Talon Rolston added Fire Prevention Week is the perfect time to talking with your children and set up a pre plan in case of a fire. Closing doors, staying low and heading to a predetermined meeting place are all important things to do in a fire emergency.

Rolston also encouraged residents to check the batteries of your smoke detectors.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Williams Lake