Williams Lake Fire Department members mourn loss of retired fire chief Des Webster

After working for the City of Williams Lake for 27 years, 24 of those with the WLFD, Fire Chief Des Webster announced his retirement in 2018. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)

The Williams Lake Fire Department is expressing their sadness over the death of retired WLFD Fire Chief Des Webster.

“It is with great sorrow that the Williams Lake Fire Department must announce the passing of retired Chief Des Webster,” the WLFD announced on social media Thursday, June 9.

Webster served the WLFD for 24 years, working his way up through the ranks from firefighter to fire chief. He was instrumental as fire chief of the WLFD during the 2017 wildfires, and also received a government award of recognition for saving a life at the Lakeview Hotel fire in 2005.

Webster retired from service in 2018.

“Through great leadership, Chief Webster showcased strength and an inspiring presence in all the emergencies he attended and commanded throughout his career,” noted the WLFD.

“Those members lucky enough to work alongside him truly valued his ability to lead, educate, and inspire. He will be genuinely missed, but his dedication to the fire industry and to our membership will live on forever in the history of the Williams Lake Fire Department.”

The Williams Lake Tribune staff, who worked with Des for many years, extend our deepest condolences to Des’s family, friends and colleagues

Read More: Webster takes the wheel as new fire chief

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake