The Coast Fraser Inn and Boston Pizza in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake)

The Coast Fraser Inn and Boston Pizza in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake)

Williams Lake Fire Department contain fire at Boston Pizza over Easter weekend

Fire crews, RCMP responded quickly Saturday morning to evacuate hotel, action fire

Boston Pizza Restaurant and the Coast Fraser Inn were impacted by smoke after a fire on the weekend, and are open for business.

A sign on the door warns patrons entering the businesses of the smell of smoke, but management said the damage was contained to an exterior door on the lower portion of the building.

At approximately 4 a.m. on April 8, 23 firefighters and two apparatus from the Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) responded to reports of a fire at the building.

“Upon arrival it was confirmed there was fire impingement on the exterior of the lower floor bar area, with smoke inside the building,” stated Evan Dean, fire chief for WLFD.

He said the RCMP evacuated the hotel as a precaution and fire crews were able to quickly action the fire.

“Thanks to the quick response, the fire was contained and the damage was limited to the area of origin,” said Dean.

The fire crews then used ventilation fans to clear the remaining smoke.

No reported injuries resulted from the incident and the cause of the fire, which appears to have started outside the building, is still unknown.

READ MORE: First Nations family loses home, carving shed, in fire near Williams Lake

READ MORE: Cariboo Fire Centre urges caution around burning with strong winds forecasted across region

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NewsWilliams Lake

Previous story
B.C. has to find solution for homelessness in rural areas, says regional district chair
Next story
‘Funky’ changes on Vancouver Island mark B.C.’s redrawn electoral boundary map

Just Posted

Andy McQueen (Brendan), from left, Alex Ateah (Shannon), Romina D’Ugo (Alana) and Isaiah Lehtinen (Lawrence) in I Like Movies. (VHS Forever Inc. photo)
Williams Lake Film Club to present I Like Movies – ‘A superbly funny Canadian debut’

Boston Pizza and Coast Fraser Inn in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Fire Department contain fire at Boston Pizza over Easter weekend

Jenny Howell is the water wise instructor and the executive director of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society. (Photo submitted)
DOWN TO EARTH: Harnessing the sun at Gavin Lake

Diana French pens a weekly column for the Williams Lake Tribune. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Williams Lake city council code of conduct discussion not a bad thing