Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department were called to the scene of a house fire on Windmill Crescent Wednesday morning. Photo submitted

Williams Lake Fire Department called to Windmill Crescent house fire early morning April 1

No one was injured at the Windmill crescent home fire

The Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) were called out to a house fire on Windmill Crescent early Wednesday morning, April 1.

Fire chief Erick Peterson confirmed crews responded to a contents fire on the second level of a building at 4:50 a.m.

“WLFD was able to extinguish quickly and we will return to investigate the fire later today,” he noted, adding no one was injured and the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Witnesses in the area said the fire was at the same home where police were called last month to investigate a serious assault when a man was assaulted and knocked unconscious. Neighbours say police are often called to the home.

Read More:Windmill Crescent home in Williams Lake focus of police investigation

Peterson confirmed they have also attended the residence in the past.

In times of COVID-19: Williams Lake university student studying in New Zealand

A Canadian student studying in New Zealand is in his second week… Continue reading

School District 27 trustees approve draft calendar to remove fall break for 2020/2021

Two-week spring break stays, but moved earlier in March

COVID-19 case confirmed at Subway restaurant in Cache Creek

Customers who visited the site from March 25 to 27 are asked to self-isolate

CRD reminds residents to prepare for spring freshet

As temperatures warm up residents are asked to proactively address flooding issues

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, 'zero chance' life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

World COVID-19 update: NATO suspicious of Russian military drills; Cruise ships ordered to stay at sea

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world for Wednesday, April 1

John Horgan extends B.C.'s state of emergency for COVID-19

Premier urges everyone to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry's advice

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in 'crisis mode'

Surrey's Christine Williams shares family's challenges, strengths

Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Two arrested after man lies about COVID-19 illness to stay in Victoria Airbnb for free

Victoria Police found stolen goods inside the occupied unit

