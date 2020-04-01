Williams Lake Fire Department called to Windmill Crescent house fire early morning April 1

No one was injured at the Windmill crescent home fire

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department were called to the scene of a house fire on Windmill Crescent Wednesday morning. Photo submitted

The Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) were called out to a house fire on Windmill Crescent early Wednesday morning, April 1.

Fire chief Erick Peterson confirmed crews responded to a contents fire on the second level of a building at 4:50 a.m.

“WLFD was able to extinguish quickly and we will return to investigate the fire later today,” he noted, adding no one was injured and the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Witnesses in the area said the fire was at the same home where police were called last month to investigate a serious assault when a man was assaulted and knocked unconscious. Neighbours say police are often called to the home.

Read More:Windmill Crescent home in Williams Lake focus of police investigation

Peterson confirmed they have also attended the residence in the past.

