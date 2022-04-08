The Williams Lake Fire Department responded to a wildland fire that was headed toward a house in the EagleView Road area Thursday afternoon (April 7). (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Fire Department responded to a wildland fire that was headed toward a house in the EagleView Road area Thursday afternoon (April 7). (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Fire Department, BC Wildfire Service personnel respond to Eagleview Road fire

The fire is considered to be held

The Williams Lake Fire Department responded to a wildland fire at the west-most end of Eagleview Road Thursday afternoon (April 7), confirmed WLFD acting fire prevention and training officer Evan Dean.

“WLFD crews were able to quickly extinguish a wildland fire spreading toward a home. The BC Wildfire Service was requested as the fire reached outside the WLFD fire protection area,” noted Dean. “The WLFD responded with 22 personnel and four apparatus to ensure the fire did not spread into neighboring properties.”

Dean said the scene was left with BC Wildfire Service.

The Cariboo Fire Centre issued a news release later Thursday afternoon urging residents to hold off on any burning due to strong winds in the forecast Thursday and Friday.

By Thursday evening the 1.1 hectare fire had a status of “being held,” confirmed fire information officer Jessica Mack.

Read More: Cariboo Fire Centre urging extreme caution when burning, strong winds in forecast

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
UPDATE: 2 taken to hospital after plane crashes into lake near Maple Ridge
Next story
Skier dies in an inbounds avalanche at Whistler

Just Posted

Gord Keener, first vice president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 (left), and David Brideau, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139, lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Williams Lake to commemorate Vimy Ridge Day Saturday, April 9. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Vimy Ridge Day remembered in Williams Lake

2009 Total Ice Titans back row from left manager Andrea Moe, assistant coach Phil Vaugeois, assistant Ryan Campbell, Brendan Gooding, Aysen Lucas, London Croy, players Brendan Roberts, Lorne Moe, Luca Vaugeois, Marek Lowndes, head coach Tyrel Lucas, front row from left players Memphis Rosette, Marquis Vaugeois, Quinn Pecor, Kendon MacKinnon, Madden Benvin, Colton Campbell and Chace Aslin. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake’s 2009 Total Ice Titans win HSL tourney in Alberta

Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RECOVERED: Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck is back home

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
MLA’S CORNER: Wildlife bill causing anxiety