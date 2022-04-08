Williams Lake Fire Department, BC Wildfire Service personnel respond to Eagleview Road fire

The fire is considered to be held

The Williams Lake Fire Department responded to a wildland fire that was headed toward a house in the EagleView Road area Thursday afternoon (April 7). (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Fire Department responded to a wildland fire at the west-most end of Eagleview Road Thursday afternoon (April 7), confirmed WLFD acting fire prevention and training officer Evan Dean.

“WLFD crews were able to quickly extinguish a wildland fire spreading toward a home. The BC Wildfire Service was requested as the fire reached outside the WLFD fire protection area,” noted Dean. “The WLFD responded with 22 personnel and four apparatus to ensure the fire did not spread into neighboring properties.”

Dean said the scene was left with BC Wildfire Service.

The Cariboo Fire Centre issued a news release later Thursday afternoon urging residents to hold off on any burning due to strong winds in the forecast Thursday and Friday.

By Thursday evening the 1.1 hectare fire had a status of “being held,” confirmed fire information officer Jessica Mack.

Read More: Cariboo Fire Centre urging extreme caution when burning, strong winds in forecast

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake