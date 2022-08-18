Williams Lake fire chief makes move to oversee Abbotsford fire rescue services

Erick Peterson has been leading the Williams Lake Fire Department for the past four years

Retired Fire Chief Randy Isfeld handed the chief’s hat to new Williams Lake Fire Chief Erick Peterson in September, 2018, a tradition in with the fire department. (Angie Mindus file photo)

The city of Williams Lake is looking for a new fire chief.

After four years of the job, current fire chief Erick Peterson is moving back to the Lower Mainland where he has accepted the much larger role of fire chief for the city of Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services department, effective Sept. 12.

Peterson said it has been an honour to work in Williams Lake.

“When I look back at all the landslides, floods and wildfires that we have faced together I can’t help but be impressed by the resilience and strength of our community. You are all truly ‘Cariboo Strong’.”

Peterson and his family got to know Williams Lake after Peterson was deployed by Emergency Management BC to assist in the Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre during the 2017 wildfires. He was named the new Williams Lake fire chief in June of 2018 after serving with the Delta Fire Department for 15 years.

“I enjoyed working and living in the Cariboo and I want to thank everyone who helped make it our home.”

The city posted the position of director of protective services/fire chief Aug. 17.

