After working for the City of Williams Lake for 27 years Fire Chief Des Webster announced his retirement Wednesday. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake fire chief announces his retirement

After working for the city 27 years Des Webster announced his retirement Wednesday

Fire Chief Des Webster is retiring after working for the City of Williams Lake for 27 years.

“It was a bit of a surprise, but it’s his decision,” said Mayor Walt Cobb of Webster’s retirement. “He will be missed. During the summer’s wildfires I don’t think we would have done as well as we did without him.”

Webster became fire chief in September 2013 following the retirement of Randy Isfeld.

At the time Webster said if he became half the chief Isfeld was he’d be OK.

“For the last few months he’s been mentoring me in how to take the transition as fire chief. He’s been a great guy to work for, I can’t say enough,” Webster said at the time.

Webster was working for public works and joined the fire department as a paid-on-call firefighter in 1994.

Through that experience he decided he wanted to make firefighting his career and visited Isfeld at the fire hall and asked what he thought the future of the fire department would be.

Then, when Webster learned the position of fire inspector could be opening up, he went out and gained the qualifications so could apply for it and was successful.

Eventually he became the assistant chief in 2006 and then was promoted to deputy chief in 2008.

In May of 2016, Webster and his structural protection crew travelled to help tackle fires in Northern B.C.

At the time, Webster said 22 of the department’s 43 members had trained in structural protection.

Last summer was likely the biggest challenge of Webster’s career as wildfires burned close to Williams Lake in several directions from July 7 until September and then into other areas where his department went to assist.

In an interview for the Tribune’s Firestorm special edition Webster said the fire hall became the emergency operations command centre, which was was the intended design of the hall if and when a big event happened.

“This building actually justified itself during the summer,” Webster said.

