Williams Lake fine-tuning cannabis zoning bylaw

City council is proceeding with its plan to open its doors to the legalized cannabis industry

Williams Lake city council is amending bylaws to allow for licensed cannabis retail outlets and licensed production and distribution facilities within the city. File photo

Williams Lake is rolling out a zoning bylaw amendment to enable licensed cannabis retail outlets and licensed production and distribution facilities within the city.

In January council confirmed it was opening its doors up to the for the industry.

If city council adopts the amendment storefront retail cannabis would be located in certain zones and allow production and distribution in heavy industrial zones, with newly created Cannabis and Heavy Industrial Zone.

City council will give first reading of the amendment at its regular meeting Tuesday, March 20.

After the amendment receives first reading it will be referred to the Cariboo Regional District, Interior Healthy Authority, the RCMP, Williams Lake Indian Band and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for initial consultation.

In April it will go to the public for information, followed by a second reading in May, then a public hearing and out for third reading and referral to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

As discussed earlier by council, there would be a buffer zone that excludes cannabis sales from retail locations situated within 500 metres of schools, daycares and some specific major civic facilities such as the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

In a report to council about the bylaw amendment, city planner Hasib Nadvi referred to the provincial private retail licensing guide that states local governments have the authority to set requirements regarding the proximity of a store to

“Given the small area that encompasses the commercial properties within the City, council could look into the following options for a shorter separation distance between cannabis retail stores,” Nadvi noted, adding council could look at 300 metre, 500 metre or one kilometres separation radius between stores.