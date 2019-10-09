A free information session is being hosted at city hall Thursday, Oct. 10 to share information for employers looking to hire skilled immigrants. City of Williams Lake photo

Williams Lake event to share information on immigration pathways for skilled workers

The free event takes place at City Hall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Anyone in the community wanting to learn about immigration pathways for skilled workers is invited to attend a networking event and reception at City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event is free, thanks to funding from Government of Canada and the Province of B.C., said former city councillor Laurie Walters, who has been working as a business outreach liaison worker since June 2019 for the Williams Lake Hiring Initiative.

Read more: Former city councillor to manage one-year Williams Lake hiring initiative

“So far we have 48 people attending,” Walters said Wednesday, adding more people are welcome if they are interested. “We don’t want to miss anyone.”

During the event there will be employers, newcomers to the city, and presenters, including Heather Michaud, outreach worker with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and Richard Klassen BC Provincial Nominee Program.

“It is shaping up to be a really good night,” Walters said.

Many people have stepped forward to share their stories, including Dr. Ghaida Radhi, who moved to work in Williams Lake in 2017, will attend with her family to share their story.

Dr. Radhi hails from Bahrain in the Persian Gulf and moved to the lakecity with her husband and children.

Read more: Three new doctors for Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised
Next story
VIDEO: First Nations want to help the world replace coal with BC LNG

Just Posted

Stampede president steps down after four ‘incredibly rewarding’ years

Vice-president Court Smith acting president in the meantime

Williams Lake event to share information on immigration pathways for skilled workers

The free event takes place at City Hall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Video: Williams Lake fundraiser to support logging families raises thousands for those in need

Organizers Lesley Destree and Serena Neels were happy with the show of support

BC Wildfire Service will be burning debris piles around Williams Lake this fall

Pile burning project may be visible between Oct. 9 and Nov. 30

Williams Lake city council aims to acquire Crown land within city limits

The land would be used for future development, affordable housing and a secondary access route

VIDEO: First Nations want to help the world replace coal with BC LNG

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative in Vancouver

‘I heard her scream’: Victim recalls friend fatally stabbed at Abbotsford high school

Gabriel Klein is on trial for the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer

No risk to public safety: Burnaby RCMP on why public not notified in SFU gun scare

A 19-year-old man was arrested, and a replica gun was found

Businessman sues Surrey councillor for questions raised about meeting with NDP minister

Bob Cheema alleges Jack Hundial’s comments ‘injured his character, credit, and reputation’

Phone in cupholder isn’t OK, B.C. public safety minister says

Cellphone ‘supposed to be mounted,’ not accessible while driving

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back four years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

Most Read