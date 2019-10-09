Williams Lake event to share information on immigration pathways for skilled workers

The free event takes place at City Hall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A free information session is being hosted at city hall Thursday, Oct. 10 to share information for employers looking to hire skilled immigrants. City of Williams Lake photo

Anyone in the community wanting to learn about immigration pathways for skilled workers is invited to attend a networking event and reception at City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event is free, thanks to funding from Government of Canada and the Province of B.C., said former city councillor Laurie Walters, who has been working as a business outreach liaison worker since June 2019 for the Williams Lake Hiring Initiative.

“So far we have 48 people attending,” Walters said Wednesday, adding more people are welcome if they are interested. “We don’t want to miss anyone.”

During the event there will be employers, newcomers to the city, and presenters, including Heather Michaud, outreach worker with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and Richard Klassen BC Provincial Nominee Program.

“It is shaping up to be a really good night,” Walters said.

Many people have stepped forward to share their stories, including Dr. Ghaida Radhi, who moved to work in Williams Lake in 2017, will attend with her family to share their story.

Dr. Radhi hails from Bahrain in the Persian Gulf and moved to the lakecity with her husband and children.

