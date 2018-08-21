Eva Navrot, Emergency Social Services (ESS) manager in Williams Lake holds up one of the hand-sewn personal hygiene care bags donated to the ESS from Soap for Hope in Surrey. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake ESS registers 73 wildfire evacuees so far

Volunteers are on standby

Since opening its doors officially last Thursday, Emergency Social Services in Williams Lake has registered 73 wildfire evacuees.

Volunteer manager Eva Navrot said Tuesday morning at Lake City Secondary Williams Lake Campus where the centre is located that most of the people that have registered have come from Fort St. James, Burns Lake and Fraser Lake areas.

“They were mostly overflow from Prince George,” Navrot told the Tribune.

Once the word went out the ESS was open, many volunteers signed up and have been trained, and are on standby, she added.

“We are organized if it does get busy and are better prepared,” Navrot said.

Read more: Williams Lake ESS activated for possible arrival of wildfire evacuees from west of Prince George

On Monday, hundreds of personal hygiene care bags were put together for the ESS by United Way Nicola Thompson Cariboo in Williams Lake by volunteers and staff at the Tourism Discovery Centre, said executive director Ashlee Hyde.

“We got enough stuff to put together 700 personal hygiene bags from an organization called Soap for Hope that were delivered by ACE Courier’s general manager to us so we would have them on Saturday,” Hyde said Tuesday. “We also had some plastic bags donated by Safeway that we used to put the items in.”

Soap for Hope is an organization in Surrey dedicated to collecting and sanitizing gently used bar soaps from hotels.

“We are a global community of student, academic and business leaders committed to using the power of entrepreneurial action to transform lives and shape a better, more sustainable world,” the Soap for Hope website notes.

Hyde said she was volunteering at the ESS on Saturday and learned the centre could use some personal hygiene kits.

“I reached out to my contacts from last year to see what I could do,” she added.

The Postmen depot in Williams Lake is also gathering donations of supplies for evacuees as well as firefighters and Chuck Casselton is at the Canadian Tire garden centre Tuesday continuing to collect donations for evacuees.

Read more: Postmen collecting supplies in Williams Lake for firefighters and wildfire evacuees

Read more: Williams Lake gathering donations for wildfire evacuees in Prince George area


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until October
Next story
Convicted murderer still missing after escaping B.C. prison 2 weeks ago

Just Posted

Williams Lake ESS registers 73 wildfire evacuees so far

Volunteers are on standby

Merging wildfires prompt Klinaklini Lake evacuation order in West Chilcotin

There are currently five evacuation orders and five alerts in the CRD

Tweedsmuir Park wildfires grow to encompass more than 200,000 hectares

Four fires now managed under one as Tweedsmuir Complex, evacation orders and alerts still in place

Postmen collecting supplies in Williams Lake for firefighters and wildfire evacuees

It’s the second year The Postmen have had a depot in Williams Lake

Update on wildfires in the Cariboo, Aug. 20

The latest update on wildfires, evacuation alerts and orders in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Appeals court dismissed Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

Convicted murderer still missing after escaping B.C. prison 2 weeks ago

Mission RCMP are continuing to search for escaped inmate John Norman MacKenzie

Smoky skies trap B.C. man inside for days

Air quality warning issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Surf’s up in California, where it’s now the official sport

Grab a board, catch a wave and find yourself, ‘sittin’ on top of the world’

Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until October

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death, other charges

REVIEW: MTV VMAs was a shocking event, for the wrong reasons

MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flat and some of the winners turned heads

4.6 quake detected off coast of Vancouver Island

The small earthquake happened early Tuesday morning

Quesnel RCMP seize gun, drugs after stopping man cycling without a helmet

The man had a warrant out for his arrest and was carrying illegal items in a backpack

Most Read